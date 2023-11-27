Report: Justin Jefferson Out vs. Bears; Vikings WR 'Very Close' to Injury Return

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is "very close" to his return to an NFL field, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The team isn't expected to activate Jefferson in time for Monday's game against the Chicago Bears, but he could be back for a Week 14 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, per Pelissero.

Jefferson has already missed the last six games due to a hamstring injury. He strained his hamstring in a Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and was placed on injured reserve three days later.

There was some speculation that Jefferson might choose to sit out the remainder of the season, even if he was healthy enough to play, to avoid risking further injury when he's eligible to sign a long-term contract extension.

Jefferson and the Vikings had extension talks before the season, but they decided to table those discussions until the offseason.

The Vikings opened Jefferson's 21-day practice window on Nov. 8. The move allows him to practice with the team while they evaluate his status before having to make a decision about putting him on the active roster.

Jefferson told reporters on Nov. 9 he wouldn't return to game action until he was fully healthy, but he would "definitely be ready to step out on that field" when he's at 100 percent.

During their time without Jefferson, the Vikings rattled off five consecutive wins to move into a good playoff spot in the NFC. The streak came to an end in a Week 11 defeat to the Denver Broncos.

The loss of Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles in Week 8 seemed like a blow to Minnesota's postseason chances, but Joshua Dobbs has done a terrific job since taking over as the starter.

The team has already proven this season it can win games without Jefferson. He certainly makes the offense better and life much easier for his quarterback, so his absence will hurt.