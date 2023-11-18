Carson Wentz: 'I'm Going to Be Ready' After Signing Rams Contract to Back up Stafford

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

After signing with the Los Angeles Rams last week, quarterback Carson Wentz suggested Friday that he will be ready to step in if called upon.

According to ESPN's Sarah Barshop, Wentz said the following about his role in L.A.: "I'll help in whatever way I can and I'm going to be ready. I don't have to worry about next year, I don't worry about the following years. I can just be where my feet are and have as much fun as I can and help as much as I can."

Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford missed the team's Week 9 loss to the Green Bay Packers due to a thumb injury, which pressed Brett Rypien into action.

The Rams signed Wentz after Rypien went 13-of-28 for 130 yards with no touchdowns and one interception, but with Stafford in line to start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, Wentz will serve as the backup.

