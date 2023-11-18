Colorado's Shedeur Sanders 'Couldn't Really Grip the Ball' After Injury, Deion Says

Set Number: X164462

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was knocked out of Friday's 56-14 loss to Washington State in the second quarter with a wrist injury.

Speaking to reporters after the game, head coach Deion Sanders said Shedeur was dealing with "some numbness in his hand" and he "couldn't really grip the ball."

Deion was also asked about possibly shutting Shedeur down for the rest of the season, but he responded by saying his son "is not the kind of player" that wants to shut down.

Shedeur appear to suffer two different injuries in the game. He was favoring his upper-body after a strip-sack in the first quarter that knocked him out for one offensive possession.

After returning to the game, Shedeur was tackled on a quarterback keeper in the second quarter and was clutching his right arm.

