Video: Kansas State, Providence Men's Basketball Throw Punches During OT Fight

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

An overtime battle between the Kansas State and Providence men's basketball teams turned physical Friday night.

Kansas State freshman guard Dai Dai Ames and Providence freshman guard Garwey Dual were ejected from the game after fighting during extra time.

After several instances of Ames making contact with Dual on the court, Dual turned around and hit Ames in the face.

The two were then physically separated by Providence head coach Kim English and other members of the coaching staff.

Kansas State won 73-70 as David N'Guessan scored six points in extra time.

The contest was a neutral-site game held in Nassau, Bahamas as part of the first round of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship.

Ames and Dual are each slated to serve automatic one-game suspensions following their ejections, according to Fox's John Fanta.