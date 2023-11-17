Logan Wilson Defended by Zac Taylor After Multiple Injuries in Bengals vs. Ravens

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor defended linebacker Logan Wilson after he was involved in plays that resulted in several Baltimore Ravens players getting injured during Thursday Night Football.

"Logan is everything we want to be about," Taylor said, according to Mike Petraglia of the Jungle Roar Pod. "The way he plays the game, he plays with the toughness and physicality that I think is important for that position."

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews suffered a season-ending ankle injury after a tackle was made by Wilson. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also sustained injuries on separate tackles from the linebacker, although Jackson remained in the game.

Fans and analysts noticed Wilson's presence.

"That's three for Wilson, who also had tackles on Mark Andrews and Lamar Jackson that resulted in medical attention," said NFL Network's Ian Rapoport after Beckham Jr. left the game in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Andrews sustained his injury on a hip-drop tackle made by Wilson, which has been a controversial method of bringing down opposing ball-carriers in recent years despite not being deemed illegal.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was skeptical of the play when speaking with reporters following the game.

"It was definitely a hip-drop tackle," Harbaugh said, according to Pro Football Talk. "It is being discussed. It's a tough tackle. Was it even necessary in that situation? The other one on the sideline, there's always plays that you send in to the league to have them look at and interpret for you."

Taylor was quick to defend Wilson, who hasn't recorded a personal foul penalty in his career.

"I know he's trying to play the game the right way and it's unfortunate a player gets injured," he said, per Petraglia. "He's a guy that i'm very proud to coach and proud to be a part of this team. And it's frustrating and a little bit maddening when you see the narrative start to run loose a little bit on him. because that's not the case at all."