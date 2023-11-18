Philadelphia Marathon 2023: Route, Course Map, Times, Road Closures, Event Details

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Now in its 30th year, the Philadelphia Marathon will be run on Sunday, Nov. 19. Starting out as a small, local race of just 1,500 participants, it has grown to become one of the top 10 marathons in the U.S.

Ahead of the marathon on Sunday, Saturday of race weekend will also feature a half marathon, an 8K and a children's run.

The official charity of the 2023 marathon is the title partner, the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), and runners can help raise funds for the overall goal of $600,000.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's AACR Philadelphia Marathon.

AACR Philadelphia Marathon

Date: Sunday, Nov. 19

Location: 22nd Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Start time: 6:55 a.m. ET wheelchairs; 7:00 a.m. ET athletes

You can follow along with loved ones' progress using the marathon's runner tracking system. Following the race, results will be posted at philadelphiamarathon.com.

The race route will take runners through historic Center City, Fairmount Park, University City, Manayunk and more, past such landmarks as the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Boathouse Row.

The course map can be viewed and downloaded at this link.

There are a certain number of dedicated spectator checkpoints through which all spectators must enter:

#E-1 & #E-2 (22nd and Benjamin Franklin Parkway)

#E-3 (Pennsylvania Avenue at Spring Garden Street)

#E-4 (24th Street and Park Towne Place)

#E-5 & #E-5-A (25th Street and Kelly Drive)

#E-6 (Spring Garden Bridge ramp at Eakins Oval)

Organizers also put together a race day guide with other important information.

The following street closures will be in effect on Sunday. For Saturday's road closures and other information about getting around, see the Philadelphia Marathon website.

2 a.m. Closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

4 a.m. Closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden Street (eastbound)

6 a.m. Closures