Philadelphia Marathon 2023: Route, Course Map, Times, Road Closures, Event Details

Philadelphia Marathon 2023: Route, Course Map, Times, Road Closures, Event DetailsNovember 18, 2023
Now in its 30th year, the Philadelphia Marathon will be run on Sunday, Nov. 19. Starting out as a small, local race of just 1,500 participants, it has grown to become one of the top 10 marathons in the U.S.
Ahead of the marathon on Sunday, Saturday of race weekend will also feature a half marathon, an 8K and a children's run.
The official charity of the 2023 marathon is the title partner, the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), and runners can help raise funds for the overall goal of $600,000.
Here's everything you need to know about this year's AACR Philadelphia Marathon.
AACR Philadelphia Marathon
Date: Sunday, Nov. 19
Location: 22nd Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Start time: 6:55 a.m. ET wheelchairs; 7:00 a.m. ET athletes
You can follow along with loved ones' progress using the marathon's runner tracking system. Following the race, results will be posted at philadelphiamarathon.com.
The race route will take runners through historic Center City, Fairmount Park, University City, Manayunk and more, past such landmarks as the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Boathouse Row.
The course map can be viewed and downloaded at this link.
There are a certain number of dedicated spectator checkpoints through which all spectators must enter:
- #E-1 & #E-2 (22nd and Benjamin Franklin Parkway)
- #E-3 (Pennsylvania Avenue at Spring Garden Street)
- #E-4 (24th Street and Park Towne Place)
- #E-5 & #E-5-A (25th Street and Kelly Drive)
- #E-6 (Spring Garden Bridge ramp at Eakins Oval)
Organizers also put together a race day guide with other important information.
The Philadelphia Marathon Weekend is finally here!
The following street closures will be in effect on Sunday. For Saturday's road closures and other information about getting around, see the Philadelphia Marathon website.
2 a.m. Closures
- 2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)
- 21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street
4 a.m. Closures
- I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)
- I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden Street (eastbound)
6 a.m. Closures
- 17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street
- 18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- 22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street
- Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street
- 4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets
- Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
- Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
- Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
- Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
- South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street
- 6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street
- Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street
- 15th Street from Chestnut Street to Walnut Street
- Walnut Street from Broad Street to 34th Street
- Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street
- 34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue
- Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive
- South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive
- East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic
- Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain
- Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue
- States Drive to Lansdowne Drive
- Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue
- Girard Avenue Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street
- 33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive
- Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive
- Edgley Drive, from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive
- Fountain Green Drive, from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive
- Kelly Drive
- The Falls Bridge
- Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue
- Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street