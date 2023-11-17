Bengals' AFC North Title Odds Plummet After Joe Burrow's Season-Ending Wrist Injury

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals' chances of winning the AFC North have dropped significantly following the news that quarterback Joe Burrow is out for the season due to a torn ligament in his throwing hand.

The Bengals currently have +4500 odds to win the division, according to DraftKings SportsBook. This represents a large drop from the +2500 odds they previously had prior to the news of Burrow missing the rest of the season.

He sustained the injury in the second quarter of the Bengals' 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

With the Ravens moving to 8-3 after the victory to go along with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers sitting at 6-3, the Bengals had an uphill climb to secure their third straight division title before the details of the injury were revealed. Without Burrow, Cincinnati's hopes of finishing first are quickly fading.

The Bengals also moved from +1400 odds to win the AFC to just +5000, while their odds of winning the Super Bowl fell to +10000 from +3000 before the Pro Bowl quarterback's injury was announced.

If Cincinnati is unable to surpass any of its AFC North rivals before the end of the regular season, it would be the organization's first last-place finish in the division since 2020.

With Burrow done for the year, backup quarterback Jake Browning will now fill in under center. Browning has appeared in just two games in the NFL, completing 53.3 percent of his passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has confidence in his team's ability to survive without the former Comeback Player of the Year, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

"This season is far from over," Taylor said. "I'm excited to see how the guys respond this week."