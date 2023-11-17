X

NBA

    Magic's Mac McClung, Puma Agree to New Shoe Contract Extension

    Francisco RosaNovember 17, 2023

    MEXICO CITY, MX - NOVEMBER 10: Mac McClung #0 of the Osceola Magic dribbles the ball during the game against the Mexico City Capitanes on November 10, 2023 at Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico.
    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    While he may not currently be on an NBA roster, Mac McClung continues to make noise off the court.

    The reigning Slam Dunk Contest champion signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with Puma. McClung signed with Puma ahed of his breakout performance at NBA All-Star weekend last year.

    Although he was a viral high school sensation, McClung really broke out on the national scene when he had a dominant performance in the Slam Dunk Contest, beating out a talented field of NBA players while still playing for the Delaware Blue Coats of the G League.

    McClung went on to sign with the Orlando Magic back in September but was waived right before the start of the regular season. He's since joined the Osceola Magic, Orlando's G League affiliate.