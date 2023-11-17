Magic's Mac McClung, Puma Agree to New Shoe Contract Extension

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

While he may not currently be on an NBA roster, Mac McClung continues to make noise off the court.

The reigning Slam Dunk Contest champion signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with Puma. McClung signed with Puma ahed of his breakout performance at NBA All-Star weekend last year.

Although he was a viral high school sensation, McClung really broke out on the national scene when he had a dominant performance in the Slam Dunk Contest, beating out a talented field of NBA players while still playing for the Delaware Blue Coats of the G League.