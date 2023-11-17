Magic's Mac McClung, Puma Agree to New Shoe Contract Extension

Magic's Mac McClung, Puma Agree to New Shoe Contract ExtensionNovember 17, 2023
While he may not currently be on an NBA roster, Mac McClung continues to make noise off the court.
The reigning Slam Dunk Contest champion signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with Puma. McClung signed with Puma ahed of his breakout performance at NBA All-Star weekend last year.
Although he was a viral high school sensation, McClung really broke out on the national scene when he had a dominant performance in the Slam Dunk Contest, beating out a talented field of NBA players while still playing for the Delaware Blue Coats of the G League.
ClutchPoints @ClutchPoints
"He solidified himself as probably one of the greatest slam dunk competitors that we've had in the history of the game."<br><br>LeBron James with some high praise for Mac McClung after he won the slam dunk contest 💯<a href="https://t.co/sc7jgulqSD">pic.twitter.com/sc7jgulqSD</a>
McClung went on to sign with the Orlando Magic back in September but was waived right before the start of the regular season. He's since joined the Osceola Magic, Orlando's G League affiliate.