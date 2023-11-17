Bengals' Season Declared Waste by NFL Fans After Joe Burrow's Season-Ending Injury

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Joe Burrow's season is officially over after his MRI on Friday revealed a torn ligament in his throwing hand, leaving the Cincinnati Bengals without their Pro Bowl signal-caller.

Burrow suffered the injury in the first half of the team's 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. He left the game and did not return.

As the Bengals currently sit in last place in the AFC North with a 5-5 record, their chances of returning to the playoffs for a third straight season are extremely slim.

Cincinnati will turn to backup Jake Browning under center, as the 27-year-old has only taken 38 regular season snaps in his NFL career.

Football fans were surprised by the Bengals' lack of a proven backup quarterback, as the future looks grim for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The Bengals will attempt to remain competitive in the AFC in Week 12, when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite owning the 11th-best scoring defense in the league, the Steelers only rank 27th in pass defense by allowing 248.4 yards per game through the air.