X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Bengals' Season Declared Waste by NFL Fans After Joe Burrow's Season-Ending Injury

    zach bacharContributor INovember 17, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on from the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    Joe Burrow's season is officially over after his MRI on Friday revealed a torn ligament in his throwing hand, leaving the Cincinnati Bengals without their Pro Bowl signal-caller.

    Burrow suffered the injury in the first half of the team's 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. He left the game and did not return.

    As the Bengals currently sit in last place in the AFC North with a 5-5 record, their chances of returning to the playoffs for a third straight season are extremely slim.

    Cincinnati will turn to backup Jake Browning under center, as the 27-year-old has only taken 38 regular season snaps in his NFL career.

    Football fans were surprised by the Bengals' lack of a proven backup quarterback, as the future looks grim for the remainder of the 2023 season.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a> QB Joe Burrow is out for the year with a torn ligament, per coach Zac Taylor.<br><br>He had his MRI this morning. Jake Browning, who finished last night, is his backup. <a href="https://t.co/JbjGaYssAL">pic.twitter.com/JbjGaYssAL</a>

    Chase Daniel @ChaseDaniel

    What a wasted season for The Bengals…with that roster. The BACK-UP QB is so damn important. Maybe this will be a sign for teams to SPEND on great backups! 🤷🏻‍♂️ <a href="https://t.co/Jpk5NF4A9F">https://t.co/Jpk5NF4A9F</a>

    Bengals' Season Declared Waste by NFL Fans After Joe Burrow's Season-Ending Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Eric Ball @EBall_BR

    Joe Burrow hurt his calf at the very beginning of training camp and it felt like 2023 was going to be the season from hell. Wasn't because of the calf, but officially a lost season. Biggest bummer is Tee Higgins most likely not playing another meaningful game for the Bengals. <a href="https://t.co/DbXy2TMllm">https://t.co/DbXy2TMllm</a>

    Grace @gracesporttakes

    Joe Burrow is out for the rest of the season wow that's a tough blow for this Bengals team that were contenders

    Jeremy Rauch @FOX19Jeremy

    This is the second time in Joe Burrow's first four years that he's suffered a midseason season-ending injury.<br><br>He led the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a> to a Super Bowl and AFC championship game the other two seasons. <br><br>All eyes now on 2024.

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    Bengals season just got torpedoed, season of hell.

    Goodberry @JoeGoodberry

    The 2023 season is over for the Bengals.<br><br>We move into the evaluation portion of football watching for the final 7 games as we prepare for 2024.

    Stan of Mike McDaddy/Wilkins/Tua (Honky Hater) @Tranracialangel

    Tough for the bengals. Second time in 4 years he has had a season ending injury. <a href="https://t.co/JLHqEZiFHj">https://t.co/JLHqEZiFHj</a>

    Stewart Mandel @slmandel

    The NFL is hilarious sometimes. The Bengals invested $275 million in their QB, but their insurance policy if he got hurt is a guy who'd never played a game in 5 seasons.

    David Meredith @DMeredith28

    2023 turns out to be a wasted year for the Bengals... some bad luck and bad mojo. Some big free agent decisions await in the offseason... the one negative of having an elite QB is if he gets hurt, you are left with nothing.

    John Daigle @notJDaigle

    Jake Browning averaged 6.2 YPA (37th) in the preseason and the Bengals responded by doing nothing about it.<br><br>Joever.

    The Bengals will attempt to remain competitive in the AFC in Week 12, when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite owning the 11th-best scoring defense in the league, the Steelers only rank 27th in pass defense by allowing 248.4 yards per game through the air.

    Still, it's difficult to imagine Cincinnati going on a winning streak without Burrow under center.