FAA Investigating Drone That Briefly Delayed Bengals vs. Ravens Game

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a drone that was found hovering over M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday evening during the Baltimore Ravens' 34-20 home win against the Cincinnati Bengals, per Lillian Reed of the Baltimore Banner.

Reed provided more information on the matter via a statement from the Maryland Stadium Authority.

"In a statement Friday, representatives for the Maryland Stadium Authority said security and Maryland State Police were able to locate the unnamed drone pilot and directed them to immediately land the drone. The individual was unaware of the restrictions and did not have a waiver to operate the drone during the game. Authorities have since forwarded details of the incident to the FAA's law enforcement assistance program."

Per the FAA, drones can't be flown within three miles of a stadium seating 30,000 or more during the game or one hour before or afterward. That's the rule for NFL, MLB, NCAA Division I college football, NASCAR or Indy Car events.

In addition, M&T Bank Stadium officials stated league security requirements mandate a game stoppage if a drone is "above the seating bowl of a venue," per Reed.

There was another administrative stoppage later in the fourth quarter, but stadium officials said that one was not related to a drone, per Reed.

This drone incident isn't the first at a major sporting event of late, with the Maryland at Ohio State Oct. 7 football game stopping due to a drone sighting. Players had to clear the field before the situation was taken under control.