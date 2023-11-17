Lions' Dan Campbell Shuts Down Texas A&M Coaching Rumors After Jimbo Fisher's Firing

Harry How/Getty Images

Detroit Lions head coach and Texas A&M alum Dan Campbell shut down any rumors or speculation connecting him to his alma mater's head coaching gig on Friday in the wake of Jimbo Fisher's firing.

Campbell played for the Aggies from 1995-1998 before enjoying an 11-season NFL career. In 2023, the third-year Lions head coach has registered a 7-2 record, good enough for second place in the NFC through 10 weeks.

Texas A&M parted ways with Fisher after a three-year stretch in which the program went 19-15 overall (10-13 SEC). Aggies athletic director Ross Bjork said he made the decision to fire Fisher, noting the program was "stuck in neutral."

"The assessment that I delivered was that we are not reaching our full potential," Bjork told reporters.

"We are not in the championship conversation and something was not quite right about our direction and the plan.

"We should be relevant on the national scene."

Campbell has done a tremendous job turning around a Lions team that lost 33 games in the three years before his arrival. Detroit went 3-13-1 in Campbell's first season and started 1-6 in 2022, but the Lions have gone 15-4 since then.

The Aggies should be interested in Campbell, but he's coaching a successful NFL team that looks like a perennial playoff contender, one that could challenge for a Super Bowl.