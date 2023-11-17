Charissa Thompson Clarifies Comments About In-Game Interviews, Says She 'Never Lied'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Thursday Night Football on Prime Video host Charissa Thompson released a statement Friday, clarifying comments she made about making up reports during her time as an NFL sideline reporter.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Thompson apologized for any confusion and insisted that she never erroneously attributed any quotes to NFL head coaches that they didn't actually provide:

"Ok, let's address the elephant in the room. I have a responsibility to myself and my employers to clarify what is being reported. When on a podcast this week, I said I would make up reports early in my career when I worked as a sideline reporter before I transitioned to my current host role.

"Working in media, I understand how important words are and I chose the wrong words to describe the situation. I'm sorry. I have never lied about anything or been unethical during my time as a sports broadcaster."

Speaking this week on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take (h/t Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post), Thompson said the following about "making up" reports early in her time as a sideline reporter"

"I've said this before so I haven't been fired for saying it, so I'll say it again … I would make up the report sometimes because the coach wouldn't come out at halftime, or it was too late, and I didn't want to screw up the report, so I was like, 'I'm just gonna make this up.'

"Because first of all, no coach is going to get mad if I say, 'Hey, we need to stop hurting ourselves, we needed to be better on third down.'"

As part of her statement, Thompson further explained what she meant when she suggested on Pardon My Take that she fabricated reports, saying:

"In the absence of a coach providing any information that could further my report, I would use information that I learned and saw during the first half to create my report. For example, if a team was 0-for-7 on third down, that would clearly be an area they need to improve on in the second half. In these instances I never attributed anything I said to a player or coach.

"I have nothing but respect for sideline reporters and for their tireless work they put in behind the scenes and on the field. I am only appreciative and humbled to work alongside some of the best in the business and call them some of my best friends."

In the wake of her podcast appearance, several prominent NFL sideline reporters spoke out against what Thompson said, including Michele Tafoya, Lisa Salters, Tracy Wolfson and Kathryn Tappen:

Thompson, 41, received her first big break in sports broadcasting in 2007, serving as a sideline reporter for college football and basketball games on Big Ten Network and Fox Sports Net.

That eventually led to Thompson becoming an NFL sideline reporter for Fox. In more recent years, she has been a studio host, and she currently holds that position with Amazon for Thursday Night Football.