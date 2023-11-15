Josh Allen: Bills OC Ken Dorsey Wouldn't Have Been Fired 'If We Played Better'

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen spoke about recently fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey during his Wednesday chat with reporters, saying that he loves his old coach and admitted that better team play would have likely led to him staying aboard.

The reigning three-time AFC East champion Bills have dropped to 5-5 after a crushing 24-22 home loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday evening.

One day later, the Bills announced the firing of Dorsey, who was in his second season as OC following three years as Buffalo's quarterbacks coach. Joe Brady was promoted from quarterbacks coach to interim OC in Dorsey's place.

The Bills are in the midst of a peculiar season. They are eighth in points per game and fifth in fewest points allowed per game. Only three teams have a better point differential right now. Buffalo has one of the NFL's top quarterback-wide receiver duos in Allen and Stefon Diggs as well.

And yet the Bills are tied for just the eighth-best record in the AFC and would miss the playoffs entirely if the season ended today.

On offense, Buffalo has clearly taken a step back after a three-game stretch early in the season where it averaged 41 points per game. Over the past six weeks, Buffalo has averaged just 20.5 PPG and never scored more than 25 in any contest. That stretch notably includes four teams with losing records, including the 2-8 New York Giants and New England Patriots.

Defense and special teams have also struggled, although the former unit is soldiering on without key players such as cornerback Tre'Davious White (Achilles), linebacker Matt Milano (leg) and defensive lineman Daquan Jones (pectoral), all of whom are out with season-ending injuries.

In fairness to Dorsey, the team's giveaway issues (11 interceptions, seven fumbles) shouldn't be placed on him. Allen needs to do a better job taking care of the ball, and the bad fumble luck is unfortunate.

The special teams issues aren't his fault either. It's fair to wonder whether Dorsey would still be OC if not for a defensive 12 men on the field penalty on Broncos kicker Wil Lutz's initial game-winning field goal attempt (a miss wide right). Lutz got another shot and won the game. with no time left.

At the same time, the offense has still struggled despite key players remaining on the field. And with the defense playing shorthanded, it's incumbent on the offense, led by the team's superstar, to carry the load, whether that's fair or not. That hasn't happened, and now Dorsey is gone.