Mike Evans Rumors: Insiders Believe Bucs Will Find Way to Re-Sign WR to New Contract

Mike Evans Rumors: Insiders Believe Bucs Will Find Way to Re-Sign WR to New ContractNovember 15, 2023
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans entered this year as an impending free agent after he and the Bucs were unable to come to terms on a contract extension last offseason.
Now Evans looks primed for a big payday after starting the year with 43 catches for 737 yards and six touchdowns through nine games. There's sure to be outside interest, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that a few league insiders believe Tampa Bay "will find a way to re-sign Evans."
"He's basically a lock for 1,000 yards every season, and his downfield ability has held up well over 10 NFL seasons," Fowler wrote.
"He'll be 31 in August but reminds us of a Calais Campbell-type player, only on offense -- his body type will help him age well for a contender. Some people in the league believe the Bucs will find a way to re-sign Evans, allowing the franchise staple to retire in Tampa Bay."
Evans is in the middle of his 10th NFL season, all with Tampa Bay. The four-time Pro Bowler has amassed at least 1,000 or more yards in his first nine seasons and is well on pace to go 10-for-10 in 2023.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.