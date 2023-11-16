Re-Grading Top 10 Classes from 2023 NFL Draft Ahead of Week 11

Re-Grading Top 10 Classes from 2023 NFL Draft Ahead of Week 11November 16, 2023
The 2023 rookie class has seen its fair share of stars already make their names known across the league.
From Day 1 to Day 3, and a few scattered undrafted free agents in between, 10 weeks of football has provided a clear window to evaluate each team's freshest faces.
The criteria for a high grade is simple. Production, rotational depth, value and impact from players on multiple days was held in high regard. While some teams (like Philadelphia) have a potential superstar in the making with Jalen Carter, more is warranted from the rest of the class, thus keeping them off the list. The ability to add both core contributors and glue guys in the middle rounds ultimately showcases the top annual classes.
Let's jump into this year's most impactful draft hauls starting in reverse order.
Tennessee Titans
Grade: B
Key selections: RB Tyjae Spears (3rd), OL Peter Skoronski (1st), QB Will Levis (2nd)
A Day 2 pick, Tyjae Spears has looked electric in all phases in his rookie campaign and, depending on Derrick Henry's future, he could see his role dramatically increase moving into next year. Multi-faceted weapons like Spears force matchup nightmares week in and week out, and he's been excellent through 10 weeks.
An offensive tackle during his days at Northwestern, Peter Skoronski has, by far, been Tennessee's best offensive lineman at left guard. While some will say it is not a hard distinction to earn considering the lack of talent along the Titans' front five, Skoronski has showcased his ability to win the leverage battle and displace all types of skill sets in six starts. He wasn't a sexy pick at 11th overall, but he'll help the Titans win games for the next decade.
Will Levis has been a fun story to follow this year. The third quarterback on the depth chart this summer, and the fourth signal-caller taken in April's draft, a four-touchdown day in his NFL debut opened eyes. Thus, earning him the starting gig for the rest of the season and, furthermore, an opportunity to earn the right to lead the Titans' offense moving into next fall and the seasons to follow. While Levis' evaluation remains fluid (as does everyone's), figuring out the quarterback spot will only aid in Tennessee's ability to compete in the AFC South.
You have to hit on Top 100 picks, and Tennessee executed nicely with the aforementioned trio of players. Additionally, fifth-round tight end Josh Whyle (Cincinnati) has also done a nice job as a rotational flex weapon.
Chicago Bears
Grade: B
Key selections: OT Darnell Wright, CB Tyrique Stevenson, CB Terell Smith, RB Roschon Johnson
Added to shore up a leaky offensive line from years past, Darnell Wright has had flashes of excellence all campaign long. The second offensive linemen taken in April's draft, there's been little to no hiccups in his game transitioning from college to the NFL.
Taking Roschon Johnson on Day 3 was an excellent find from GM Ryan Poles considering the ways in which Johnson can impact an offense. A downhill ball-carrier that isn't afraid to stick his face in the mud in pass pro. His impact, specifically through the air, remains steady. He currently ranks fourth among all rookie running backs in targets (24).
Within the secondary, don't just look at the coverage numbers when it comes to Tyrique Stevenson. A second-round pick out of Miami, he's been the second-most targeted corner in all of football, yet, the film showcases a confident, smooth cover corner who has continued to improve. He was thrown into the fire as Chicago's number one outside defender this fall, and as a rookie, he's done a fine job.
Although Terell Smith hasn't played since Week 5 due to illness, he went from a fifth-round depth piece in the spring to starting opposite of Stevenson in the first month of the season. When available, he's showcased a high-level athletic profile and ball skills that consistently put him in a spot to make plays in coverage.
New England Patriots
Grade: B
Key selections: CB Christian Gonzalez, WR Demario Douglas, Edge Keion White, OL Sidy Sow, LB Marte Mapu
New England made 12 trips to the podium in April, the fourth-most of any organization in football. More picks increases the chances you hit on the draft's proverbial dart board of talent, and many of the Patriots' first-year players have made an impact through nine games.
September's NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month, Christian Gonzalez remains the headliner and looks to be a flat out star on the perimeter. Keion White has shown rotational pop off of the edge along a veteran defensive front (multiple pressures in each of the last three weeks). A hybrid defender, Sacramento State product Marte Mapu has amassed over 100 snaps on both defense and special teams – a key part of contributing as a young player under Bill Belichick.
On offense, Demario Douglas is the team's de facto number one wideout with Kendrick Bourne sidelined for the season. He currently sits third on the team in targets through nine games and has evolved into one of the early steals of the 2023 draft as a sixth-round pick.
Along the offensive line, fourth-rounder Sidy Sow has started in each of the last five games and failed to allow a sack in his first 203 snaps in pass pro. A draft that also saw the team take interior linemen in Atonio Mafi (UCLA) and Jake Andrews (Troy), Sow has enjoyed the most success thus far.
Green Bay Packers
Grade: B
Key selections: WR Jayden Reed, TE Luke Musgrave, WR Dontayvion Wicks, DL Karl Brooks
Second and third on the team in targets, respectively, both Jayden Reed and Luke Musgrave look like additions for the now and the long term future. Third among all rookie wideouts with four touchdowns, Reed has gone over the 80-yard plateau in two of his last three weeks and is someone whose target share should only increase. Musgrave has the highest receiving percentage (74.4%) among all rookie tight ends with at least 30 targets, and his ability as an inline blocker has showcased itself well every single week.
A sixth-round selection out of Virginia, Dontayvion Wicks has thrust himself into a substantial role with 27 targets in nine weeks (12 in the last three). While Green Bay entered the fall with an already young wideouts room headlined by Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, Wicks has joined Reed as two talents head coach Matt LaFleur simply can't keep off the football field.
One of the small-school darlings of the 2023 draft, Karl Brooks (Bowling Green) has made the most of his opportunity as a rotational three and five-technique. He's averaging over a pressure per game, has eight quarterback hits and has totaled multiple quarterback pressures in two of the last three games.
Green Bay's ability to hit on both Reed and Musgrave (Top 50 picks) along with Wicks and Brooks (late Day 3 picks) showcases an extremely well-rounded class. The fact that this group doesn't include first-rounder Lukas Van Ness says a lot about the job GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff did.
Seattle Seahawks
Grade: B+
Key selections: CB Devon Witherspoon, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, RB Zach Charbonnet, OL Anthony Bradford, WR Jake Bobo (Undrafted)
Seattle made Devon Witherspoon the first corner off the board in April, and my goodness has he lived up to expectations as a top five pick. He's been sensational as a fluid cover corner that has showcased his instincts, physicality and man to man ability.
On offense, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has become an immediate contributor alongside Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. His ability to dominate the intermediate areas has been evident through the early portions of the campaign.
Although running back Zach Charbonnet has played second-fiddle to Kenneth Walker III, Charbonnet has come along nicely totaling over 100 yards the last three weeks despite just 15 carries total.
Along the front five, Anthony Bradford has yet to allow a sack in 187 snaps in pass pro. A fourth-round pick, he's presented a ton of bang-for-your-buck for GM John Schneider.
Scouring the wire post-draft has paid dividends when it comes to Jake Bobo. A large target on the perimeter, he's gone from a UDFA flier to impact playmaker in short succession. He's caught 12 of his 14 targets so far including two trips to the end zone (second most among all Seattle pass-catchers).
Arizona Cardinals
Grade: B+
Key selections: OT Paris Johnson Jr, WR Michael Wilson, Edge BJ Ojulari, DT Dante Stills, CB Kei'Trel Clark
Despite switching sides from where he played in college, Paris Johnson Jr has remained consistent and has seemingly fine-tuned the technical deficiencies that NFL personnel questioned during his predraft process. He'll be in the desert for a long time.
Third-rounder Michael Wilson's success (28/435/2) has been a surprise to no one that studied his game at Stanford. A cerebral athlete that can win at any depth, he's a shoo-in for a handful of targets each week and has also done an excellent job as a blocker on the perimeter.
For BJ Ojulari, it's taken a little while to get going, but the twitch and athleticism that made him a second-round pick out of LSU has shown up over the last month. He's recorded pressures in four of the last five games, including an impressive two-sack day against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.
When it comes to Day 3 impact rookies, look no further than Kei'Trel Clark and Dante Stills. Both were thrust into snaps early in the campaign by head coach Jonathan Gannon, and both have drastically outplayed their draft slot. The 215th pick in the sixth-round, Stills ranks fifth among all rookie defensive tackles in pressures (14).
Pittsburgh Steelers
Grade: A
Key Selections: CB Joey Porter Jr, DL Keeanu Benton, OL Broderick Jones, TE Darnell Washington
Outside of what we saw from New England's Christian Gonzalez early in the year, there may not be a rookie corner performing at a higher level than Joey Porter Jr.
Eight catches allowed on 25 targets, he has shut down his side of the field through two months of the season. The 23-year-old has been a major bright spot toward the future on the outside.
Within the front seven, it's been a joy to study Keeanu Benton through 10 weeks. A former all-state wrestler during his prep days, he's flashed electric hands and athleticism at 310 pounds leading to 10 pressures the last four weeks.
On offense, Darnell Washington has seen his success as a blocker at Georgia translate immediately to the pro game. While his involvement through the air remains limited, his presence as a further extension of the offensive line continues to pave the way for a run game that ranks 11th in football in runs of 20 or more yards.
While first-rounder Broderick Jones has as many starts as backup appearances (3) in 10 weeks, he's been excellent in the 255 snaps that he's been on the football field (zero sacks allowed in 138 pass pro snaps). A talent whose elite athleticism and mirroring ability had evaluators drooling over the chance to draft him, the future looks bright for Jones in Pittsburgh.
Los Angeles Rams
Grade: A+
Key selections: WR Puka Nacua, Edge Byron Young, DL Kobie Turner, OL Steve Avila
Currently second to CJ Stroud (Houston) in Offensive Rookie of the Year odds, Puka Nacua quickly announced himself to the NFL totaling a gaudy 33 targets in his first two starts. The steal of the 2023 draft thus far as a fifth-round selection, Nacua ranks top ten among all wideouts in receptions (64) and receiving yards (827).
On the opposite side of the ball, GM Les Snead hit an absolute home run with the selection of Byron Young in the third round. Currently tied for first (Will Anderson Jr) among all rookie edge rushers with 31 pressures, he's been sensational. 6'2", 250 pounds with 4.4 speed doesn't grow on trees, and Young has wreaked havoc all season long working alongside Aaron Donald.
Kobie Turner has consistently been able to push from the interior as a primary three-technique (three sacks), and Steve Avila has allowed just two sacks in 376 snaps in pass pro, per Pro Football Focus. It's been a heck of a return on investment for Snead and company.
Detroit Lions
Grade: A+
Key selections: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, TE Sam LaPorta, LB Jack Campbell, CB Brian Branch
An explosive three-down weapon with the ability to take it the distance, Jahmyr Gibbs has showcased the reasons why he a was top 15 pick in April. As a rusher and through the air, while his lack of touches in comparison to draft slot opened eyes early in the year, he's been as advertised when the ball is in his hands reaching the end zone in each of his last three outings.
At tight end, what else could you ask of Sam LaPorta? The second tight end taken behind Dalton Kincaid (Buffalo), he sits in the top five among all qualified tight ends in catches (47), receiving yards (474) and touchdowns (4). He looks like a game-changing type of weapon for a loaded Lions offense.
Although Detroit swayed from typical draft narratives in taking a first-round linebacker in Jack Campbell, he's fit seamlessly within the hashes for Dan Campbell's group. He's instinctive, always in the right spot and doesn't miss tackles when presented the chance to take down opposing ball-carriers. In the secondary, Brian Branch looks like an absolute stud. Working primarily at nickel, his footwork, ability to re-route receivers and make plays against the run in the fringe areas showcases a versatile, modern day defender. A second-round pick, he has also hasn't batted an eye when asked to work on special teams, either.
Houston Texans
Grade: A+
Key selections: QB CJ Stroud, Edge Will Anderson Jr, WR Tank Dell, OL Jarrett Patterson
As of this point in time, the selection of C.J. Stroud could be a franchise-altering addition in Houston.
The far and away the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year at the midway point of the season, Stroud has been electrifying in leading the Texans to a 5-4 record and should begin to hear his name among league MVP conversations if he keeps up his level of play.
On the opposite side of the ball, Houston brass can only sit back and smile with the play they've received from Will Anderson Jr. One of the few rookies in football that has faced constant double teams from opposing offenses, Anderson still ranks tied for first among all first-year edge rushers in pressures (31) and looks to be every part of the game-wrecker Houston GM Nick Caserio thought he'd be after trading up to take him right behind Stroud in April.
Later in the process, the additions of Tank Dell to boost the receivers room and center Jarrett Patterson to shore up the offensive line have reaped massive reward. While opinions were aplenty surrounding Dell's size (5'8") during the draft process, turning on the tape usually provides a clear picture into how a prospect can be utilized at the next level. An electric route-runner with the juice to run past opposing corners, Dell's success (34/510/5) has been of no surprise.
Within the trenches, Patterson deserves a much bigger spotlight. The 203rd overall selection out of Notre Dame, he's one of just six centers in the game to accrue 460 more snaps at center and fail to allow a sack, per PFF. A larger center that sways from the typical mold at 6'5", his ability to sink his hips and win the leverage battle has been evident in each of his seven starts.