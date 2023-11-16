Re-Grading Top 10 Classes from 2023 NFL Draft Ahead of Week 11

10 of 10

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Grade: A+

Key selections: QB CJ Stroud, Edge Will Anderson Jr, WR Tank Dell, OL Jarrett Patterson

As of this point in time, the selection of C.J. Stroud could be a franchise-altering addition in Houston.

The far and away the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year at the midway point of the season, Stroud has been electrifying in leading the Texans to a 5-4 record and should begin to hear his name among league MVP conversations if he keeps up his level of play.

On the opposite side of the ball, Houston brass can only sit back and smile with the play they've received from Will Anderson Jr. One of the few rookies in football that has faced constant double teams from opposing offenses, Anderson still ranks tied for first among all first-year edge rushers in pressures (31) and looks to be every part of the game-wrecker Houston GM Nick Caserio thought he'd be after trading up to take him right behind Stroud in April.

Later in the process, the additions of Tank Dell to boost the receivers room and center Jarrett Patterson to shore up the offensive line have reaped massive reward. While opinions were aplenty surrounding Dell's size (5'8") during the draft process, turning on the tape usually provides a clear picture into how a prospect can be utilized at the next level. An electric route-runner with the juice to run past opposing corners, Dell's success (34/510/5) has been of no surprise.