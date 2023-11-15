X

NFL

    Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones 'Could Flirt with' $30M per Season on New Contract

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVNovember 15, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Kansas City Chiefs superstar defensive tackle Chris Jones reportedly could sign a contract this offseason that rivals future Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald's deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

    According to ESPN's Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler, Jones "could flirt with" making $30 million per year once he hits free agency, putting him just shy of Donald's $31.6 million per year salary, which is the highest by far among NFL defensive tackles, per Spotrac.

    Bowen and Fowler noted that Jones has a good chance of signing a long-term deal since the Chiefs likely won't be able to afford to apply the franchise tag on him.

    By franchising Jones, the Chiefs would have to pay him 120 percent of his current salary cap hit, which works out to over $32 million.

