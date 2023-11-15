Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones 'Could Flirt with' $30M per Season on New Contract

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs superstar defensive tackle Chris Jones reportedly could sign a contract this offseason that rivals future Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald's deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

According to ESPN's Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler, Jones "could flirt with" making $30 million per year once he hits free agency, putting him just shy of Donald's $31.6 million per year salary, which is the highest by far among NFL defensive tackles, per Spotrac.

Bowen and Fowler noted that Jones has a good chance of signing a long-term deal since the Chiefs likely won't be able to afford to apply the franchise tag on him.

By franchising Jones, the Chiefs would have to pay him 120 percent of his current salary cap hit, which works out to over $32 million.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.