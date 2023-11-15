College Football Playoff 2023: Rankings and Reaction from Week 12 PollNovember 15, 2023
College Football Playoff 2023: Rankings and Reaction from Week 12 Poll
The Georgia Bulldogs leapfrogged the Ohio State Buckeyes in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
Georgia's move from No. 2 to No. 1 was the only change of positions in the top eight of Tuesday's release.
Arguments were made that other shifts could have happened on Tuesday night, but the reality of the situation is there is a clear path to the playoff for six teams.
Ohio State's matchup with the Michigan Wolverines next week, as well as a potential Pac-12 Championship Game between the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks will narrow the top six down to four.
The only way chaos takes over the playoff conversation is if upsets occur in the next three weeks. The Texas Longhorns would benefit most from any of those results.
College Football Playoff Rankings
1. Georgia (10-0)
2. Ohio State (10-0)
3. Michigan (10-0)
4. Florida State (10-0)
5. Washington (10-0)
6. Oregon (9-1)
7. Texas (9-1)
8. Alabama (9-1)
9. Missouri (8-2)
10. Louisville (9-1)
11. Oregon State (8-2)
12. Penn State (8-2)
13. Ole Miss (8-2)
14. Oklahoma (8-2)
15. LSU (7-3)
16. Iowa (8-2)
17. Arizona (7-3)
18. Tennessee (7-3)
19. Notre Dame (7-3)
20. North Carolina (8-2)
21. Kansas State (7-3)
22. Utah (7-3)
23. Oklahoma State (7-3)
24. Tulane (9-1)
25. Kansas (7-3)
Georgia Jumps Ohio State
Georgia's wins over the Missouri Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels in the last two weeks built up its resume to surpass Ohio State in the CFB Playoff rankings.
Ohio State was on top of the first two playoff rankings thanks to its victories over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Penn State Nittany Lions.
The positioning of the two teams may be a talking point now, but as Sirius XM's Geoff Schwartz pointed out, everything will work itself out at the top.
Georgia has to play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game and Ohio State faces Michigan next week.
Each team has an opportunity to earn one more top 10 win, and if they pick up those victories, they would eliminate a contender from the playoff conversation.
The Athletic's Cameron Teague Robinson agreed that Tuesday's ranking does not mean anything because the results over the next few weeks will sort out the top four.
"This was what I expected to happen. Georgia deserved to jump Ohio State after the blowout win over Ole Miss, but again this ranking doesn't mean much for the Buckeyes."
Georgia and Ohio State are expected to win in Week 12, so they should remain in their positions ahead of Rivalry Week.
Disagreement on Florida State, Washington
Tuesday's biggest talking point surrounded the No. 4 spot that went to the Florida State Seminoles.
FSU remained in front of the Washington Huskies in a move that some analysts called disrespectful to the Pac-12.
CBS Sports' Rick Neuheisel was among the critics of the No. 4 and No. 5 spots in the rankings.
"The Pac-12 is getting disrespected... Washington to be behind Florida State is absolute nonsense," Neuheisel said.
CFB Playoff selection committee chair Boo Corrigan outlined some data that was used to keep FSU ahead of Washington, per ACC Network's Taylor Tannebaum.
FSU and Washington will both reach the playoff if they win out because one of Ohio State and Michigan has to lose next week.
It is hard to imagine Texas jumping over both teams in the next three weeks, so they should feel safe about their playoff prospects entering Week 12.
The same can be said about Oregon at No. 6. The Ducks can win out, including a Pac-12 Championship Game win over Washington, to book their spot in the top four.
It would take a handful of upsets for Texas to jump over some of the current top six teams and into the playoff places.