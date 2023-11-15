College Football Playoff 2023: Rankings and Reaction from Week 12 Poll

2 of 3

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia's wins over the Missouri Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels in the last two weeks built up its resume to surpass Ohio State in the CFB Playoff rankings.

Ohio State was on top of the first two playoff rankings thanks to its victories over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Penn State Nittany Lions.

The positioning of the two teams may be a talking point now, but as Sirius XM's Geoff Schwartz pointed out, everything will work itself out at the top.

Georgia has to play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game and Ohio State faces Michigan next week.

Each team has an opportunity to earn one more top 10 win, and if they pick up those victories, they would eliminate a contender from the playoff conversation.

The Athletic's Cameron Teague Robinson agreed that Tuesday's ranking does not mean anything because the results over the next few weeks will sort out the top four.

"This was what I expected to happen. Georgia deserved to jump Ohio State after the blowout win over Ole Miss, but again this ranking doesn't mean much for the Buckeyes."