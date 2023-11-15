X

NBA

    Clippers' James Harden: Nuggets Game Was 'Step in the Right Direction' Despite Loss

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVNovember 15, 2023

    DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 14: James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers dribbles the ball during the game against the Denver Nuggets on November 14, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden expressed a positive outlook Tuesday night despite L.A.'s record dipping to 0-5 since acquiring him from the Philadelphia 76ers.

    After the Clippers fell 111-108 to the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets in an in-season tournament game, Harden said the following, per Michael Kelly of the Associated Press: "I kept reiterating, I didn't have a training camp or a preseason, so kind of learning on the fly. Also getting myself into James Harden shape. Tonight was definitely another step in the right direction and just keep improving."

    Harden finished with a season-high 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting in the loss, plus four assists and two rebounds.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

