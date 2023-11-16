Vezina Trophy Top 5: Early Rankings of the NHL's Best Goalies

0 of 5

Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

They're the last line of defense.

And more than one expert has suggested it's the most important position in sports.

Goaltenders in the NHL glide on a sheet of ice and face 30 or so shots per night off the sticks of players capable of launching them at better than 100 miles per hour.

So it's not an occupation for the faint of heart.

The best of the best are in annual pursuit of the Vezina Trophy, which is awarded to the top regular-season goalie as voted by the general managers of the league's 32 teams.

Now that we're a month into the 2023-24 schedule, members of the B/R hockey staff got together to assess the first group of candidates for the superlative hardware. We took a look at early-season stats while factoring in past performance and forecasting which players might be able to carry the initial momentum over the long haul.

