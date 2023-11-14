Browns' Nick Chubb Has 2nd Surgery on Knee Injury; Expected to Return in 2024 Season

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb underwent a successful second surgery on his injured knee on Tuesday, the team announced.

This second surgery, which the team previously announced would be required, was to repair his torn ACL. The first surgery in late September repaired his meniscus and MCL.

He is still expected to return in time for the 2024 season.

Chubb, 27, is one of the NFL's most dynamic players at the running back position. The four-time Pro Bowler was off to a solid start in the 2023 campaign, with 170 rushing yards and four catches for 21 yards through two games.

He was well on his way to a fifth straight season eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards, and before this season his career low was 996 rushing yards, back in his 2018 rookie season.

The concern for the Browns is that Chubb injured the same left knee back in 2015 while he was at Georgia, tearing his MCL, PCL and LCL. The team signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension back in 2021 that will end following the 2024 campaign.

His loss is especially detrimental given the team's strong 6-3 start to the season, led by one of the NFL's stingiest defenses. The Browns look like a legitimate threat in the AFC, though all three of their divisional rivals—the Baltimore Ravens (7-3), Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)—also have winning records.

In his absence, the pair of Jerome Ford (532 rushing yards; 21 catches for 141 yards; four total touchdowns) and Kareem Hunt (228 rushing yards; six catches for 58 yards; six total touchdowns) has filled in admirably. Pierre Strong Jr. has also seen touches in the backfield.

"With Nick, you kind of have all that in one," All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio told reporters of the skills the current backfield trio brings to the table last week. "Reem (Hunt), understands his role and then Ford and Pierre can take it the distance if they need to on those outside runs. So, it's very complementary and we're still trying to get the fill, but I think we've been slowly progressing."