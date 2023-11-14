Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch out for Season with Neck Injury, Jerry Jones Says

Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch out for Season with Neck Injury, Jerry Jones SaysNovember 14, 2023
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will miss the rest of the 2023 season due to a neck injury.
During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic), Jones announced the news and added, "It's a very significant loss for us. We just wish him well."
The Cowboys placed Vander Esch on injured reserve last month after he injured his neck during Dallas' 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. He has since missed Dallas' past four games.
