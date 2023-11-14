Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch out for Season with Neck Injury, Jerry Jones Says

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will miss the rest of the 2023 season due to a neck injury.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic), Jones announced the news and added, "It's a very significant loss for us. We just wish him well."

The Cowboys placed Vander Esch on injured reserve last month after he injured his neck during Dallas' 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. He has since missed Dallas' past four games.

