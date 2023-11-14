Broncos' Russell Wilson Excites NFL Fans with 'Vintage' Game in Upset Win vs. Bills

Broncos' Russell Wilson Excites NFL Fans with 'Vintage' Game in Upset Win vs. BillsNovember 14, 2023
There hasn't been a whole lot of highlights during the Russell Wilson era in Denver.
That's why Monday night's performance was a sight for sore eyes as the Broncos' signal caller looked like the Wilson of old in the team's 24-22 win over the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
It was by far one of Wilson's best performances since being traded to the Broncos ahead of the 2022 season as he out dueled Buffalo star Josh Allen throughout the night and had several highlight reel moments.
Wilson threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns, including an incredible pass towards the back corner of the end zone to Courtland Sutton that reminded everyone why the Broncos gave up so much to acquire the former Super Bowl champion from the Seattle Seahawks.
He also performed well in the biggest moment of the night, helping lead Denver down the field in the closing minutes for a Will Lutz 36-yard field goal that sealed the win.
Buffalo gave the Broncos every last opportunity to win the game, including a 12-men on the field penalty that allowed Lutz to retake the game-winning field goal after he missed the first attempt.
The Bills also had four turnovers and Denver capitalized on them as much as it could.
NFL fans had tons of love for Wilson following the vintage performance.
Robert Kelly @ochoslize
That was a vintage <br>Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson <br>That's how Russell shoulda been playn <br>He plays like that nd Denver would 🐝 fine <br>He don't need 2 cook just let him grill 😅<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MNF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MNF</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsBUF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsBUF</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/broncosvsbills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#broncosvsbills</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetRussCook?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetRussCook</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BroncosCountry?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BroncosCountry</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/letsride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#letsride</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BroncosCountryLetsRide?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BroncosCountryLetsRide</a> <a href="https://t.co/bLWiuuD6wR">pic.twitter.com/bLWiuuD6wR</a>
Fliff Social Sportsbook @fliff
The Broncos piece together a clock-eating touchdown drive.<br><br>Vintage Russell Wilson has put <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> on the ropes.<a href="https://t.co/mo2dCNPXOi">pic.twitter.com/mo2dCNPXOi</a>
NFL @NFL
Russell Wilson's 7-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton had a completion probability of 3.2%, the most improbable completion of the Next Gen Stats era. <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NextGenStats?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NextGenStats</a>)<a href="https://t.co/I6fQy0xCmx">pic.twitter.com/I6fQy0xCmx</a>
Wilson and the Broncos have now won three-consecutive games and are easing their way back into the AFC playoff picture, though it is still an uphill climb from here on out.
Next up they have a matchup against the white-hot Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night football.