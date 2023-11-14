X

NFL

    Broncos' Russell Wilson Excites NFL Fans with 'Vintage' Game in Upset Win vs. Bills

    Francisco RosaNovember 14, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
    Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

    There hasn't been a whole lot of highlights during the Russell Wilson era in Denver.

    That's why Monday night's performance was a sight for sore eyes as the Broncos' signal caller looked like the Wilson of old in the team's 24-22 win over the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

    It was by far one of Wilson's best performances since being traded to the Broncos ahead of the 2022 season as he out dueled Buffalo star Josh Allen throughout the night and had several highlight reel moments.

    Wilson threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns, including an incredible pass towards the back corner of the end zone to Courtland Sutton that reminded everyone why the Broncos gave up so much to acquire the former Super Bowl champion from the Seattle Seahawks.

    He also performed well in the biggest moment of the night, helping lead Denver down the field in the closing minutes for a Will Lutz 36-yard field goal that sealed the win.

    Buffalo gave the Broncos every last opportunity to win the game, including a 12-men on the field penalty that allowed Lutz to retake the game-winning field goal after he missed the first attempt.

    The Bills also had four turnovers and Denver capitalized on them as much as it could.

    NFL fans had tons of love for Wilson following the vintage performance.

    NFL UK @NFLUK

    Vintage Russ to keep the drive alive <a href="https://t.co/hi0qnvS0xE">pic.twitter.com/hi0qnvS0xE</a>

    Jason @3PeaksTrading

    Vintage Russell Wilson tonight! Awesome game

    Robert Kelly @ochoslize

    That was a vintage <br>Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson <br>That's how Russell shoulda been playn <br>He plays like that nd Denver would 🐝 fine <br>He don't need 2 cook just let him grill 😅<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MNF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MNF</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsBUF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsBUF</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/broncosvsbills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#broncosvsbills</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetRussCook?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetRussCook</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BroncosCountry?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BroncosCountry</a>    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/letsride?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#letsride</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BroncosCountryLetsRide?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BroncosCountryLetsRide</a> <a href="https://t.co/bLWiuuD6wR">pic.twitter.com/bLWiuuD6wR</a>

    Fliff Social Sportsbook @fliff

    The Broncos piece together a clock-eating touchdown drive.<br><br>Vintage Russell Wilson has put <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> on the ropes.<a href="https://t.co/mo2dCNPXOi">pic.twitter.com/mo2dCNPXOi</a>

    Joe Fann @Joe_Fann

    A little vintage Russell Wilson 🪄. That was a fun drive.

    Make Thriller Number 1 🦅 (8-1) @TakeOffThomas

    We just witnessed vintage Russell Wilson.

    🚸 children xing @jessecappin

    Vintage Russ from Seattle is back 🥹 <a href="https://t.co/pakD1grqR0">pic.twitter.com/pakD1grqR0</a>

    Chosen1 @_GBlll

    Vintage Russ <a href="https://t.co/CsudeDDX1U">https://t.co/CsudeDDX1U</a>

    SpoonDROYszn @NewLevel_Neil

    This is Vintage Russ, man.<br><br>Now ya see me, now ya don't. 🤌🏾

    NFL @NFL

    Russell Wilson's 7-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton had a completion probability of 3.2%, the most improbable completion of the Next Gen Stats era. <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NextGenStats?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NextGenStats</a>)<a href="https://t.co/I6fQy0xCmx">pic.twitter.com/I6fQy0xCmx</a>

    AP 🌵𓅓🍎 @Light_2610

    Russell Wilson <a href="https://t.co/snmcrn7Tl3">pic.twitter.com/snmcrn7Tl3</a>

    Gavin McHugh @gavinmchughh

    Russell Wilson tonight.. <a href="https://t.co/oqV9n0wOiK">pic.twitter.com/oqV9n0wOiK</a>

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    Russell Wilson: <a href="https://t.co/VvaW6Fj5eg">pic.twitter.com/VvaW6Fj5eg</a>

    AP 🌵𓅓🍎 @Light_2610

    RUSSELL WILSON <a href="https://t.co/baSJNNBya7">pic.twitter.com/baSJNNBya7</a>

    Football @BostonConnr

    Russell Wilson: <a href="https://t.co/KUmyO6LFmO">pic.twitter.com/KUmyO6LFmO</a>

    Kurt Benkert @KurtBenkert

    Regardless of what happens tonight Russell Wilson played his ass off and I'm glad he's playing good football again.

    Hub @KenHeLive

    That was vintage Russell Wilson. <a href="https://t.co/KgfZmxqIHk">pic.twitter.com/KgfZmxqIHk</a>

    Riley Williams @rwill93

    That's the closest Wilson has looked to the Seattle version of himself. Corkscrewing out of the pocket and a heaving to the heavens. Vintage Russ. <a href="https://t.co/Q2eXkMWQMo">https://t.co/Q2eXkMWQMo</a>

    zachleft @zachleft

    I know that man. That was vintage russell wilson <a href="https://t.co/uQMp99XChf">https://t.co/uQMp99XChf</a>

    Wilson and the Broncos have now won three-consecutive games and are easing their way back into the AFC playoff picture, though it is still an uphill climb from here on out.

    Next up they have a matchup against the white-hot Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night football.