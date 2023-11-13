X

    NFL Rumors: Jason Pierre-Paul Works Out for Saints; Veteran DE Spent 2022 with Ravens

    Timothy Rapp, November 13, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 08: Jason Pierre-Paul #4 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after a defensive stop during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
    Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

    The New Orleans Saints reportedly worked out veteran defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul on Monday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported last week that Pierre-Paul was "willing to sign with the practice squad of a playoff contender" to get back into the NFL this season.

