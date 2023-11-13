NFL Rumors: Jason Pierre-Paul Works Out for Saints; Veteran DE Spent 2022 with Ravens

NFL Rumors: Jason Pierre-Paul Works Out for Saints; Veteran DE Spent 2022 with RavensNovember 13, 2023
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
The New Orleans Saints reportedly worked out veteran defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul on Monday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported last week that Pierre-Paul was "willing to sign with the practice squad of a playoff contender" to get back into the NFL this season.
