Rams' Matthew Stafford Expected to Return from Thumb Injury vs. Seahawks, McVay Says

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday that he expects Matthew Stafford to return from a thumb injury against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11.

Stafford was reportedly able to throw the ball during individual drills in practice, according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

The 35-year-old injured his thumb at the end of the first half during the Rams' matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 29. He missed the team's following game before Los Angeles entered its bye during Week 10.

The Rams have struggled both with and without Stafford, currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak. This included a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 5, a game in which McVay's team mustered just three points as the Pro Bowl signal-caller was unable to play.

Los Angeles currently holds a 3-6 record, only good enough for third place in the AFC West. They're also 0-1 without Stafford

He's still a clear upgrade over backup Brett Rypien, and his return should help jump-start the Rams' offense. He's thrown for 2,070 yards in eight starts this year, recording eight touchdowns to go along with seven interceptions.

While his production hasn't been as exemplary as it was during the Rams' Super Bowl-winning 2021 campaign, his average of 258.8 passing yards per game still ranks 12th among all quarterbacks this season.

Los Angeles will also be getting additional help in the form of tackle Rob Havenstein and linebacker Ernest Jones, who have served as key starters throughout the past few years. They're both expected to return from injury against the Seahawks, per Stu Jackson of therams.com.

Despite boasting an impressive secondary that includes Jamal Adams and breakout rookie Devon Witherspoon, Seattle ranks 22nd in pass defense among NFL teams by allowing 238.3 yards per game through the air.