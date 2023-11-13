Bears HC: 'Need More Time' to Evaluate Justin Fields Before QB Returns From Injury

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Justin Fields' return to the Chicago Bears is still undetermined as he continues to deal with the lingering effects of a thumb injury on his throwing hand, according to head coach Matt Eberflus.

"We just need more time," Eberflus told reporters (via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk). "We need team [drills] work, we need that and we'll eventually get there. We're just not there right now."

Fields has missed Chicago's past four games, while the Bears have gone 2-2 in that stretch.

Fields has gone through individual drills in practice, but he has yet to appear in any 11-on-11 scrimmages. Eberflus wasn't ready to give any indication about a potential return for the 24-year-old, but he revealed that there would be more clarity about his status on Wednesday.

"I think he's in a good spot," he said, per Simmons. "Again, we'll know exactly where we're going to be probably more on Wednesday. I don't really have any more updates on that, but in terms of him throwing on the ball, it looks good."

Fields was initially listed as doubtful prior to Chicago's Week 10 matchup with the Carolina Panthers before he was eventually declared out. While this hardly means that he's on the verge of a return, it shows that he's progressing through his rehab.

The former No. 11 overall pick in 2021 delivered his fair share of both exceptional and subpar performances this season, throwing for 1,201 yards in six starts while tossing 11 touchdowns against six interceptions.

He also continued to function as a dual-threat quarterback, rushing for 237 yards on 47 attempts.

It's worth noting that his sixth start was cut short by the thumb injury, as he left the contest at the beginning of the second half.

The Bears will travel to Ford Field on Sunday, taking on the Detroit Lions. Although the Lions have jumped out to a 7-2 record in 2023, they're currently allowing 231.6 passing yards per game. That ranks 20th in the NFL.