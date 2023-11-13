Patriots Cut Jack Jones After Colts Loss; CB Was 4th-Round Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

The New England Patriots cut cornerback Jack Jones on Monday, his agent J. Tooson told Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

"Certainly we want to thank the Patriot organization for drafting Jack," Tooson said in a statement. "Jack is an immense talent and looks forward to making an immediate contribution on his next team as soon as Sunday."

