NFL Exec Calls Out Belichick: 'An Issue' Patriots HC 'Obviously' Overrides Play Calls

Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Everything is falling apart in New England.

The team is 2-8, quarterback Mac Jones has regressed immensely (and he arguably was never that good to begin with) and conversations about Bill Belchick's future are suddenly a regular talking point, a shocking development for the man who helped to bring six titles to the Patriots.

Has Belichick lost his touch? Was Tom Brady the real catalyst for the dynasty all along? Is it time for the legendary head coach to cede some control both as the de facto general manager and even as a play-caller?

"(Offensive coordinator) Bill O'Brien is qualified to develop the quarterback and call the plays, but in order for these guys to get into a flow, Bill (Belichick) may have to relent on overriding the play calls, which he obviously does," an opposing coach told Mike Sando of The Athletic. "It's not better when you have a play-caller and a quarterback coach and assistant quarterback coach and senior offensive adviser like Carolina has. I just think Bill's overrides are an issue."

Perhaps. It probably wouldn't suddenly transform Jones (2,031 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 21 sacks taken) into a solid option at quarterback.