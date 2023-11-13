X

    Raiders' Davante Adams, Michael Mayer Applauded by Fans in Win Over Zach Wilson, Jets

    zach bacharContributor INovember 13, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 12: Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 the Las Vegas Raiders reacts after making a catch during the 2nd quarter of the game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    The Las Vegas Raiders won their second consecutive game under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, defeating the New York Jets by the final score of 16-12 on Sunday Night Football.

    Quarterback Aidan O'Connell wasn't perfect, but he managed the game just well enough in his third career start and made sure to feed the ball to the Raiders' top skill players. He finished the night with 153 yards, completing just over 59 percent of his passes.

    O'Connell threw one touchdown and one interception.

    Davante Adams hauled in six receptions on 13 targets for 86 yards, his highest total since Week 3. This included a catch in the first quarter that he took for a season-high 42 yards.

    He also picked up an impressive one-handed grab with Jets cornerback Michael Carter II draped over him.

    NFL @NFL

    Aidan O'Connell stumbled and still found Davante for 42 yards<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsLV?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsLV</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/lfCP1NFAnO">https://t.co/lfCP1NFAnO</a> <a href="https://t.co/qc06xFF0aa">pic.twitter.com/qc06xFF0aa</a>

    Las Vegas Raiders @Raiders

    MY. GOODNESS.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsLV?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsLV</a> | 📺 NBC <a href="https://t.co/1qBQk79nQM">pic.twitter.com/1qBQk79nQM</a>

    Zack Rosenblatt @ZackBlatt

    The Raiders are moving Davante Adams all over the formation and it's working. At some point might want to consider traveling Sauce.

    JT @CondorSZN

    Dear lord Davante Adams is him <a href="https://t.co/HWw3qVMdsf">pic.twitter.com/HWw3qVMdsf</a>

    Megan @MeganMakinMoney

    Davante Adams is absurd <a href="https://t.co/rN9m22I47F">pic.twitter.com/rN9m22I47F</a>

    Bridget Condon @BridgetCondon_

    Davante Adams is different

    GeSportsNews @GeSportsNews

    Davante Adams is just unstoppable <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsLV?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsLV</a>

    Paul Andrew Esden Jr @BoyGreen25

    Analysis: Davante Adams = pretty good. Good lord…

    Rookie tight end Michael Mayer finished the night with just 19 receiving yards, but his impact was truly felt on what turned out to be the only touchdown of the game. With the score tied 9-9 in the fourth quarter, Mayer reeled in a difficult contested catch in the end zone to give the Raiders a lead that they wouldn't relinquish for the rest of the game.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    ON HIS HEAD 😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/ybRyc9mC7S">pic.twitter.com/ybRyc9mC7S</a>

    Levi Edwards @theleviedwards

    Michael Mayer just YAMMED on Jordan Whitehead for his first career NFL touchdown.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> take the lead for the first time today, 16-9 early in the fourth quarter.

    Raiders Report Mitchell Renz @MitchellRenz365

    MICHAEL MAYER ARE YOU KIDDING ME

    NFL on Prime Video @NFLonPrime

    Michael Mayer mossed him!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsLV?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsLV</a> | via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a> <a href="https://t.co/QyoAkYyhCq">pic.twitter.com/QyoAkYyhCq</a>

    Neal Maligno @ClockDodgers

    WHAT. A. CATCH.<br><br>Wow!<br><br>Aidan O'Connell with the perfect throw to Michael Mayer who goes up for the beautiful TD grab!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaiderNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaiderNation</a> <a href="https://t.co/VmIRFtBH27">pic.twitter.com/VmIRFtBH27</a>

    Scott Gulbransen @LVGully

    Michael Mayer is a beast. He needs the ball more. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a>

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Mayer! That's the catch radius we saw at Notre Dame

    Tashan Reed @tashanreed

    Mayer just mossed Whitehead for the go-ahead TD. Whew.

    Las Vegas' defense didn't allow a touchdown all night, staying strong in the red zone despite allowing the Jets to record 365 yards of offense. Linebacker Robert Spillane picked off Zach Wilson with just over a minute remaining in the game, effectively ending New York's hopes of a comeback before a last-second hail mary fell incomplete.

    The Raiders moved to 5-5 after the win, good enough for second place in the AFC West.