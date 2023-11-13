Raiders' Davante Adams, Michael Mayer Applauded by Fans in Win Over Zach Wilson, Jets

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders won their second consecutive game under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, defeating the New York Jets by the final score of 16-12 on Sunday Night Football.

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell wasn't perfect, but he managed the game just well enough in his third career start and made sure to feed the ball to the Raiders' top skill players. He finished the night with 153 yards, completing just over 59 percent of his passes.

O'Connell threw one touchdown and one interception.

Davante Adams hauled in six receptions on 13 targets for 86 yards, his highest total since Week 3. This included a catch in the first quarter that he took for a season-high 42 yards.

He also picked up an impressive one-handed grab with Jets cornerback Michael Carter II draped over him.

Rookie tight end Michael Mayer finished the night with just 19 receiving yards, but his impact was truly felt on what turned out to be the only touchdown of the game. With the score tied 9-9 in the fourth quarter, Mayer reeled in a difficult contested catch in the end zone to give the Raiders a lead that they wouldn't relinquish for the rest of the game.

Las Vegas' defense didn't allow a touchdown all night, staying strong in the red zone despite allowing the Jets to record 365 yards of offense. Linebacker Robert Spillane picked off Zach Wilson with just over a minute remaining in the game, effectively ending New York's hopes of a comeback before a last-second hail mary fell incomplete.