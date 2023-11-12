49ers' Christian McCaffrey Jokes After NFL Record-Tying TD Streak Snapped: 'I Suck'November 12, 2023
Although the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday by the final score of 34-3, Christian McCaffrey playfully chastised himself for not scoring a touchdown.
"I suck," he said after the game, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "Everyone else on the team scored. Except me. No, it means a lot to me for them to keep me in at the end of the game there and try to give me that record, but hey, I'll take a huge win."
McCaffrey had previously registered a touchdown in 17 consecutive games, tying Hall of Famer Lenny Moore for the all-time record.
