X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    NFL Fans Stunned as 49ers' Christian McCaffrey Doesn't Score TD vs. Jags, Ends Streak

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 12, 2023

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 12: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    The San Francisco 49ers put four touchdowns on the board during Sunday's 34-3 blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Somehow, Christian McCaffrey didn't score any of them.

    That ended his touchdown streak at 17 games, preventing him from setting a new NFL record. He'll remain tied with Lenny Moore in the record books.

    And NFL fans and pundits alike were stunned—and saddened—that he didn't find the end zone:

    br_betting @br_betting

    RIP the Best Bet in Football<br><br>CMC Anytime TD streak: Dec. 4, 2022 - Nov. 12, 2023 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/bNwAsC20UH">pic.twitter.com/bNwAsC20UH</a>

    Cacklor @cacklor

    What was the Christian McCaffrey touchdown streak like? <a href="https://t.co/VjiPls3TbJ">pic.twitter.com/VjiPls3TbJ</a>

    Mitch Carl ☕️ 🍩 @DFSnDONUTS

    Pour one out for the Christian McCaffrey 17 game touchdown streak <a href="https://t.co/5k9m8OB9Lf">pic.twitter.com/5k9m8OB9Lf</a>

    Clay Harbor @clayharbs82

    Hey Duval on the bright side we're the first team in 18 games to not give up a TD to Christian McCaffrey. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jaguars?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jaguars</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jags?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jags</a>

    aly ໒꒰ྀི´ ˘ ` ꒱ྀིა ⋆˙⟡♡⋆˙ @GG4alysandra

    happy for the W but omg McCaffrey was so close to breaking that touchdown streak record 🥺🥺🥺

    Che Lance ☭ 🇵🇸 (5-2) (0-1) @frankeaye

    This is heartbreaking man everyone wanted McCaffrey to get that

    🍓 Strawbarry Bonds △⃒⃘ @EvaLaMorte

    I don't want to say the my whole day relies on McCaffrey breaking the record, but Imma Riot if McCaffrey don't take the ball to the end zone.

    Peter Panacy @PeterPanacy

    Christian McCaffrey simply has to start a new TD streak. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FTTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FTTB</a>

    Frank-Paul Santangelo Jr. @fp_jr

    Christian McCaffrey isn't going to break the consecutive games with a touchdown record. Nobody talk to me.

    It wasn't for a lack of trying.

    The Niners gave McCaffrey 22 touches on the day (16 carries for 95 yards; six receptions for 47 yards) and rather shamelessly tried to get him the record late in the game. With a 34-3 lead late in the fourth quarter, the team went for a 4th-and-5 instead of kicking the field goal, gaining a first down on a McCaffrey end-around.

    They also called a timeout two plays in a row to avoid a delay-of-game penalty. Not exactly the usual energy from a team up by that large of a margin.

    And the Niners got the ball to McCaffrey on four straight plays after getting the ball to the 10-yard line. They pulled basically all of their other starters but kept the superstar running back in the game.

    He still wasn't able to score.

    NFL Fans Stunned as 49ers' Christian McCaffrey Doesn't Score TD vs. Jags, Ends Streak
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    So close 😫<br><br>CMC had a TD in 17-straight games entering today, and the 49ers tried to get him the ball late in the game in the red zone to extend the streak... but couldn't make it happen. <br><br>📺: FOX <a href="https://t.co/iye9U3D4N0">pic.twitter.com/iye9U3D4N0</a>

    Whether or not that approach to the end of the game was a smart decision—or a sportsmanlike one, for that matter—was up for debate:

    Jordan Cicchelli 🤍 @jordancicchelli

    Shanahan trying to get McCaffrey that TD <a href="https://t.co/qwkj82nknF">pic.twitter.com/qwkj82nknF</a>

    Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer

    Even just trying to do everything he could to get Christian McCaffrey a touchdown there, Kyle Shanahan just sent an amazing message to all of his players. And hey, that's fun for the fans obviously too.

    Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN

    Surely the Jaguars are thrilled with the 49ers passing at the goal line up 34-3 in the final minutes to extend Christian McCaffrey's touchdown streak.

    Danny Heifetz @Danny_Heifetz

    Ok it's not the starting offense but CMC, going for it on 4th-and-goal, idk that is weird to me.

    Jake Ciely @allinkid

    I appreciate the CMC touchdown streak as much as anyone but this is reckless

    Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎 @Kazeem

    Elite shameless stat padding from the Niners trying to keep the McCaffrey streak alive. I love it.

    Jeff Mans @Jeff_Mans

    If McCaffrey would have torn an ACL there, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> would have been criminally negligent.

    Jake Hutchinson @hutchdiesel

    this is not smart to put McCaffrey in but I kind of love it

    Regardless, no record was set on Sunday. McCaffrey will have to settle for the 6-3 Niners ending a three-game losing streak by absolutely dominating a good Jacksonville Jaguars team, reestablishing themselves as a top contender.

    He'll probably be just fine with that outcome.