NFL Fans Stunned as 49ers' Christian McCaffrey Doesn't Score TD vs. Jags, Ends Streak

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers put four touchdowns on the board during Sunday's 34-3 blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Somehow, Christian McCaffrey didn't score any of them.

That ended his touchdown streak at 17 games, preventing him from setting a new NFL record. He'll remain tied with Lenny Moore in the record books.

And NFL fans and pundits alike were stunned—and saddened—that he didn't find the end zone:

It wasn't for a lack of trying.

The Niners gave McCaffrey 22 touches on the day (16 carries for 95 yards; six receptions for 47 yards) and rather shamelessly tried to get him the record late in the game. With a 34-3 lead late in the fourth quarter, the team went for a 4th-and-5 instead of kicking the field goal, gaining a first down on a McCaffrey end-around.

They also called a timeout two plays in a row to avoid a delay-of-game penalty. Not exactly the usual energy from a team up by that large of a margin.

And the Niners got the ball to McCaffrey on four straight plays after getting the ball to the 10-yard line. They pulled basically all of their other starters but kept the superstar running back in the game.

He still wasn't able to score.

Whether or not that approach to the end of the game was a smart decision—or a sportsmanlike one, for that matter—was up for debate:

Regardless, no record was set on Sunday. McCaffrey will have to settle for the 6-3 Niners ending a three-game losing streak by absolutely dominating a good Jacksonville Jaguars team, reestablishing themselves as a top contender.