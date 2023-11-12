CFB Insider: Dan Lanning, Dan Campbell Among Texas A&M HC Targets After Jimbo Fisher

Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and the Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell could be among those pursued by Texas A&M when they dive headlong into the search for a new head coach after firing Jimbo Fisher, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

The Aggies scored a major coup when they hired Fisher since he had been a national championship-winning coach at Florida State. Feldman wrote Sunday "there doesn't appear to be as splashy an option this time around for A&M to throw money at."

On Lanning, Feldman said he "definitely could see A&M wanting" the 37-year-old. He also described Campbell as a "big wild-card wish candidate" since Campbell is an Aggies alumnus.

Around this time in 2021, few fans would've accurately forecast Lincoln Riley bolting Oklahoma for USC and Brian Kelly heading south from Notre Dame to LSU. The idea that Fisher would take the Aggies job also felt a bit outlandish until he hopped on a plane for College Station.

The candidate pool for Texas A&M could look a lot different when the regular season draws to a conclusion. Feldman's story outlines how there isn't a clear favorite or a proverbial home-run hire, though.

Equally unclear is the Aggies' drawing power.

One presumes money won't be an issue. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Fisher is in line to collect a buyout in excess of $76 million, which would be the biggest of its kind at a public university.

If A&M boosters are willing to foot the bill for that, they'd surely pay what it takes when the moment arises.

The question is whether Lanning, Campbell, or any of the other coaches Feldman listed would be willing to take on this challenge. (Duke's Mike Elko, Oregon State's Jonathan Smith, Kansas' Lance Leipold, Florida State's Mike Norvell and Washington's Kalen DeBoer were also included.)

Texas A&M carries all of the instability and backstage politics you'd expect from a high-level Power Five program, only without the promise of much success. And when you do win a New Year's Six bowl, that just serves to make expectations even more unrealistic.

The Aggies' quest for a national title won't get any easier when Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC, either.