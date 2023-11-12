Jets' Aaron Rodgers Warned Against Returning from Injury This Season by Chad Johnson

Elsa/Getty Images

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson offered a word of warning to New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week amid Rodgers' attempt to return from a torn Achilles this season.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Johnson expressed concern over Rodgers trying to expedite his recovery process:

"Don't do it," Johnson said. "You're going to re-injure yourself. It's too soon. ... There's no need to rush back."

Rodgers tore his Achilles on the Jets' fourth play from scrimmage in Week 1, and while such an injury has always been considered season-ending in nature, Rodgers is trying to make history.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Rodgers underwent an innovative "speed bridge" procedure, which is meant to accelerate the recovery process.

Rodgers has given positive weekly updates on his rehabilitation during appearances on the Pat McAfee Show, and in recent weeks, he has been spotted on the field at MetLife Stadium prior to games, throwing the football.

While Johnson never tore his Achilles, he spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Bengals and New England Patriots and battled his fair share of injuries, and he called for Rodgers not to test his limits.

"You have to understand, there are few injuries that you don't want to play with," Johnson said. "You don't want to play with anything having to do with your groin, your Achilles, or your knees. You don't rush back from those. I don't care what your doctors tell you."

Rodgers seems determined to play again in 2023, though, and it isn't likely that Johnson's comments will deter him.

The four-time NFL MVP will turn 40 years old next month, meaning it is unclear how many years of playing he has left and how many more opportunities he will have to win a second Super Bowl.