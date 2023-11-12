Oilers Fire Jay Woodcroft After 3-9-1 Start to NHL Season; Kris Knoblauch to Be HC

Oilers Fire Jay Woodcroft After 3-9-1 Start to NHL Season; Kris Knoblauch to Be HCNovember 12, 2023
The Edmonton Oilers have fired head coach Jay Woodcroft after the team's disappointing 3-9-1 start to the 2023-24 campaign, the team announced Sunday:
Edmonton Oilers @EdmontonOilers
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oilers</a> announced today that head coach Jay Woodcroft & assistant coach Dave Manson have been relieved of their coaching duties.⁰<br><br>Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch will assume head coaching duties with the Oilers & will be joined by assistant coach Paul Coffey.
Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet first reported the news.
The 47-year-old took over during the 2021-22 season after Dave Tippett was fired, leading the Oilers to a 79-41-13 record in parts of three seasons and two playoff berths.
Kris Knoblauch will take over as head coach.
