    Oilers Fire Jay Woodcroft After 3-9-1 Start to NHL Season; Kris Knoblauch to Be HC

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 12, 2023

    EDMONTON, CANADA - OCTOBER 29: Head coach Jay Woodcroft of the Edmonton Oilers looks on during the game against the Calgary Flames at the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

    The Edmonton Oilers have fired head coach Jay Woodcroft after the team's disappointing 3-9-1 start to the 2023-24 campaign, the team announced Sunday:

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oilers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oilers</a> announced today that head coach Jay Woodcroft &amp; assistant coach Dave Manson have been relieved of their coaching duties.⁰<br><br>Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch will assume head coaching duties with the Oilers &amp; will be joined by assistant coach Paul Coffey.

    Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet first reported the news.

    The 47-year-old took over during the 2021-22 season after Dave Tippett was fired, leading the Oilers to a 79-41-13 record in parts of three seasons and two playoff berths.

    Kris Knoblauch will take over as head coach.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

