Oilers Fire Jay Woodcroft After 3-9-1 Start to NHL Season; Kris Knoblauch to Be HC

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

The Edmonton Oilers have fired head coach Jay Woodcroft after the team's disappointing 3-9-1 start to the 2023-24 campaign, the team announced Sunday:

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet first reported the news.

The 47-year-old took over during the 2021-22 season after Dave Tippett was fired, leading the Oilers to a 79-41-13 record in parts of three seasons and two playoff berths.

Kris Knoblauch will take over as head coach.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.