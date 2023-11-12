Photo: Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Reunite Ahead of Jets vs. Raiders NFL Game

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Longtime Green Bay Packers teammates Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams met up prior to Sunday night's game between Rodgers' New York Jets and Adams' Las Vegas Raiders.

Adams posted a photo of himself and Rodgers on his Instagram stories Saturday night:

While Adams will take the field Sunday when the Raiders host the Jets at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Rodgers will remain sidelined due to a torn Achilles suffered in Week 1.

The Packers selected Adams in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft ahead of Rodgers' 10th NFL season.

While it took a couple of years for Adams to become a key part of Green Bay's offense, he and Rodgers established themselves as one of the best quarterback-wideout duos of their era from 2016 through 2021.

During his time in Green Bay, Adams racked up 669 receptions for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns over eight seasons with the vast majority off that production coming off the arm of Adams.

Adams was a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro with the Packers, and during Adams' tenure, Rodgers was a seven-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro and three-time NFL MVP.

Prior to the 2022 season, the Packers and Adams were unable to come to terms on a new contract, so he was traded to the Raiders for a 2022 first-round pick and 2022 second-round pick.

Although the team struggled, Adams excelled in his first year without Rodgers, racking up 100 catches for 1,516 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns en route to another Pro Bowl nod and first-team All-Pro selection.

Meanwhile, Rodgers' play dropped off significantly after winning NFL MVP in each of the previous two seasons, as he threw for just 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for a Packers team that went 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

After a disappointing 2022 campaign, the Packers made the difficult decision to move on from their future Hall of Fame quarterback, trading him to the Jets.

Unfortunately for Rodgers, he tore his Achilles on the Jets' fourth play from scrimmage this season, and while he is trying to work his way back from the injury more quickly than anyone ever has, he still may miss the entire season and will certainly miss Sunday's contest.