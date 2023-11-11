NFL Rumors: Panthers Have Full Belief in Bryce Young; Owner Frustrated with Offense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Despite his struggles throughout the first half of the season, the Carolina Panthers have full belief in Bryce Young becoming the team's franchise quarterback.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Panthers have complete faith in the rookie coming into his own as a signal-caller as his career progresses.

"The opinion that Young is the future is still the unified belief based on conversations with multiple team sources," she reported, later adding that other NFL teams feel the same way.

"Most NFL executives and coaches around the league are emphatic that it's too early to tell and that it's unfair to judge Young after only nine games. I was told when this organization selected him out of Alabama, almost every single team employee was on board."

Young has completed just under 63 percent of his passes for 1,560 yards in eight starts this year, throwing eight touchdowns to go along with seven interceptions.

While the Panthers have finished with a record of 1-7 when he's played, it's unfair to pin all of the team's struggles on the former No. 1 overall pick.

Carolina is averaging just 275.6 yards per game this season, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL. While Adam Thielen has had a strong bounce-back year, every other Panthers receiver has recorded fewer than 230 yards.

Meanwhile, Carolina ranks 25th in rushing yards per game while Young has been sacked a whopping 29 times. That's the fourth-highest total in the league.

Although the Panthers are patient with the 22-year-old passer, their owner is reportedly less enthused with the rest of the offense.

"I am told Panthers owner David Tepper is frustrated by this offense and its lack of improvement," Russini wrote. "Some in the building believe the roster hasn't been built correctly, while others criticize the offense overall."

Head coach Frank Reich hasn't ushered in the offensive production that many expected when he was hired on Jan. 26.