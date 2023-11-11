Usman Nurmagomedov Tests Positive for Banned Substance, Suspended 6 Months by CSAC

Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov has been suspended six months after testing positive for a banned substance, according to California State Athletic Commission executive officer Andy Foster.

The 25-year-old Nurmagomedov was tested after defeating Brent Primus via unanimous decision in San Diego on Oct. 6 to defend his belt and also win his semifinal bout in the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix.

Nurmagomedov was scheduled to defend the lightweight title against the winner of the Grand Prix semifinal between ex-champion Patricky Pitbull and Alexandr Shabliy. That semis bout will take place next Friday in Chicago.

However, MMA journalist Cole Shelton reported that Nurmagomedov has been removed from the Grand Prix. That opens the door for Primus, who issued a statement after the CSAC's announcement.

"Today I was informed by Andy Foster that my opponent from Bellator 300 Usman Nurmagomedov tested positive for a banned substance and the fight is now ruled a No Contest. I'd like to thank CSAC and Bellator for working together to promote a clean sport. I'm in the gym training hard and will be ready to get back into the Grand Prix."