Michigan Fans Troll Haters After Win vs. Penn State amid Jim Harbaugh Suspension

Michigan Fans Troll Haters After Win vs. Penn State amid Jim Harbaugh SuspensionNovember 11, 2023
A tumultuous week for the Michigan football program ended with a victory as the No. 3 Wolverines took down the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions 24-15 in Happy Valley on Saturday.
On Friday, the Big Ten suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh for three games after the conference stated the program conducted "an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years."
Harbaugh still traveled with the team but didn't head to Beaver Stadium, where the Michigan rushing attack and a dominant defense led the Wolverines to a comfortable victory.
Blake Corum rushed for 145 yards and two scores on 26 carries. His 30-yard touchdown scamper following a PSU turnover on down gave Michigan a 24-9 lead with 4:15 left in the regulation after the PAT.
Donovan Edwards added 52 yards and a touchdown on 10 rushes amid a run-heavy attack. Michigan didn't even attempt a pass in the second half. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy did enough when called upon, completing 7-of-8 passes for 60 yards and rushing for 34 more.
Meanwhile, the Michigan defense held PSU quarterback Drew Allar to just 70 passing yards and a garbage-time touchdown on 10-of-22 passing.
With that, the Wolverines moved to 10-0 and are a road win away from Maryland next Saturday from welcoming No. 1 Ohio State to Ann Arbor with an undefeated record.
Naturally, Michigan fans were thrilled with the performance, especially after a week where the ire of the college football world was squarely directed in their program's direction.
David Cone @davidadamcone
Today was a must-win game for the spirit of Michigan football…and they delivered. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBlue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBlue</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/standonall10?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#standonall10</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZUbQEHI07l">pic.twitter.com/ZUbQEHI07l</a>
Chris Balas @Balas_Wolverine
Michigan will win, 24-15. No sign stealing bullshit. No excuses other than James Franklin still being one of the worst in-game coaches in the Big Ten, which I don't think is illegal. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBlue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBlue</a>
Brandon Brown @BSB_Wolverine
No more talking about signs, or the weak schedule, or Connor Stalions or Jim Harbaugh's punishment. This <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Michigan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Michigan</a> team just went into Happy Valley and moved to 10-0 without its head coach. A lot of people can pound sand right now.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBlue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBlue</a> <br><br>STORY:<a href="https://t.co/7Us7WmZ62v">https://t.co/7Us7WmZ62v</a>
The Ohio State game looms a little larger now with Penn State in the rearview mirror, but a road date with Maryland is first on Saturday.