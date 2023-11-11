X

CFB

    Michigan Fans Troll Haters After Win vs. Penn State amid Jim Harbaugh Suspension

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 11, 2023

    Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) scores a touchdown against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov.11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
    AP Photo/Barry Reeger

    A tumultuous week for the Michigan football program ended with a victory as the No. 3 Wolverines took down the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions 24-15 in Happy Valley on Saturday.

    On Friday, the Big Ten suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh for three games after the conference stated the program conducted "an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years."

    Harbaugh still traveled with the team but didn't head to Beaver Stadium, where the Michigan rushing attack and a dominant defense led the Wolverines to a comfortable victory.

    Blake Corum rushed for 145 yards and two scores on 26 carries. His 30-yard touchdown scamper following a PSU turnover on down gave Michigan a 24-9 lead with 4:15 left in the regulation after the PAT.

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    And just like that Blake Corum adds on another 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/UMichFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UMichFootball</a> makes it 25-9 <a href="https://t.co/qoAcaP8A6x">pic.twitter.com/qoAcaP8A6x</a>

    Donovan Edwards added 52 yards and a touchdown on 10 rushes amid a run-heavy attack. Michigan didn't even attempt a pass in the second half. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy did enough when called upon, completing 7-of-8 passes for 60 yards and rushing for 34 more.

    Meanwhile, the Michigan defense held PSU quarterback Drew Allar to just 70 passing yards and a garbage-time touchdown on 10-of-22 passing.

    With that, the Wolverines moved to 10-0 and are a road win away from Maryland next Saturday from welcoming No. 1 Ohio State to Ann Arbor with an undefeated record.

    Naturally, Michigan fans were thrilled with the performance, especially after a week where the ire of the college football world was squarely directed in their program's direction.

    Swanky Wolverine @swankywolverine

    Jim Harbaugh watching that Michigan touchdown from the hotel. GO BLUE!!!! <a href="https://t.co/soRBQ4lCNV">pic.twitter.com/soRBQ4lCNV</a>

    Brandon Brown @BSB_Wolverine

    Lots of staffers and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Michigan?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Michigan</a> players throwing the Manny Diaz signals at the crowd after the Blake Corum touchdown.<br><br>You mess with the bull, you get the horns 🤷🏼‍♂️

    Trevor Woods @WoodsFootball

    Hey Manny Diaz, how many touchdowns has Michigan scored today? <a href="https://t.co/nJFnkebIzN">pic.twitter.com/nJFnkebIzN</a>

    Due# @JDue51

    It wasn't the signs.<br>It was never the signs.<br>Michigan is just better. <a href="https://t.co/M9iB06mnwQ">pic.twitter.com/M9iB06mnwQ</a>

    Jordan Strack @JordanStrack

    Michigan hasn't played anyone.<br><br>They're can't win without cheating.<br><br>They can't win without Harbaugh.<br><br>They can't run it anymore. <br><br>Just keep winning. <br><br>Who could possibly have it better?

    David Cone @davidadamcone

    Today was a must-win game for the spirit of Michigan football…and they delivered. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBlue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBlue</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/standonall10?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#standonall10</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZUbQEHI07l">pic.twitter.com/ZUbQEHI07l</a>

    Colston Connoisseur @UMvsEveryone

    YOUR Michigan Wolverines are 10-0 and no one can whine about them having no good wins any more <a href="https://t.co/9nqwdlXdWl">pic.twitter.com/9nqwdlXdWl</a>

    THE RED RANGER @THEREDRANGER3

    WE DID IT FOR COACH HARBAUGH <br><br>MICHIGAN VS EVERYBODY <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBlue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBlue</a> <a href="https://t.co/3sR44HKNTa">pic.twitter.com/3sR44HKNTa</a>

    LG @LGhail

    To all the Michigan haters 👋👋👋 <a href="https://t.co/GfkYqzKc2D">pic.twitter.com/GfkYqzKc2D</a>

    MichiganPodcast @MichiganPodcast

    Here's your signs<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBlue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBlue</a> <a href="https://t.co/wIvj6niBQ8">https://t.co/wIvj6niBQ8</a>

    Chris Balas @Balas_Wolverine

    Michigan will win, 24-15. No sign stealing bullshit. No excuses other than James Franklin still being one of the worst in-game coaches in the Big Ten, which I don't think is illegal. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBlue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBlue</a>

    James T. Yoder @JamesYoder

    Haters are CRYING right now <br><br>Michigan looked 10000X better against Penn State than Ohio State did. <br><br>Cry!

    Derick Hutchinson @Derick_Hutch

    Sorry, world: Michigan beats Penn State without its head coach, without calling pass plays, and with everyone rooting against it. The Wolverines improve to 10-0. Bet.

    HUGE @Hugeshow

    No last minute court action, hate, lies, agendas, or B10 fear politics could stop Michigan from dominating Penn State on their turf. Huge statement win by that football team today.

    Brandon Brown @BSB_Wolverine

    No more talking about signs, or the weak schedule, or Connor Stalions or Jim Harbaugh's punishment. This <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Michigan?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Michigan</a> team just went into Happy Valley and moved to 10-0 without its head coach. A lot of people can pound sand right now.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBlue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBlue</a> <br><br>STORY:<a href="https://t.co/7Us7WmZ62v">https://t.co/7Us7WmZ62v</a>

    The Ohio State game looms a little larger now with Penn State in the rearview mirror, but a road date with Maryland is first on Saturday.