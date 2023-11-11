Michigan Fans Troll Haters After Win vs. Penn State amid Jim Harbaugh Suspension

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

A tumultuous week for the Michigan football program ended with a victory as the No. 3 Wolverines took down the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions 24-15 in Happy Valley on Saturday.

On Friday, the Big Ten suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh for three games after the conference stated the program conducted "an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years."

Harbaugh still traveled with the team but didn't head to Beaver Stadium, where the Michigan rushing attack and a dominant defense led the Wolverines to a comfortable victory.

Blake Corum rushed for 145 yards and two scores on 26 carries. His 30-yard touchdown scamper following a PSU turnover on down gave Michigan a 24-9 lead with 4:15 left in the regulation after the PAT.

Donovan Edwards added 52 yards and a touchdown on 10 rushes amid a run-heavy attack. Michigan didn't even attempt a pass in the second half. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy did enough when called upon, completing 7-of-8 passes for 60 yards and rushing for 34 more.

Meanwhile, the Michigan defense held PSU quarterback Drew Allar to just 70 passing yards and a garbage-time touchdown on 10-of-22 passing.

With that, the Wolverines moved to 10-0 and are a road win away from Maryland next Saturday from welcoming No. 1 Ohio State to Ann Arbor with an undefeated record.

Naturally, Michigan fans were thrilled with the performance, especially after a week where the ire of the college football world was squarely directed in their program's direction.