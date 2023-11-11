Lamar Jackson 'Focused on Winning' amid Myles Garrett's Comments, Ravens Insider Says

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is "focused on winning" ahead of a big AFC North matchup with the Cleveland Browns and superstar defensive end Myles Garrett, who recently said that he'd give the edge to Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow over Jackson at this time.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler relayed that news from a Ravens insider.

"I talked to someone with the Ravens who had this to say about Jackson in relation to the comments: 'He hears so much stuff that it just rolls off -- he's the ultimate competitor, and it's a divisional game so people might take shots. But Lamar is focused on winning.'"

That's certainly the right mentality, especially given the importance of this game. Jackson has led the 7-2 Ravens to the top of the AFC North thus far, but they can't get complacent with the rest of the division sitting at 5-3.

Garrett made his comments on Kay Adams' Up & Adams Show in response to a question on whether he'd give the edge to Burrow or Jackson right now.

However, he made it clear to compliment both players in his response.

"Right now, I think Joe's is coming on strong," Garrett said (h/t Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports).

When he's healthy, I feel like he's one of those guys that can light you up each and every night.

"Lamar, he does it in such different ways. Even if his throwing is not on point that night, he can still rush for 150 and three touchdowns. He can beat you in a couple of different ways, or Joe can light you up for 400. Few people in the league can do that, in general. ...

"I'll take Joe right now as far who has the nod over the other right now."

Of course, Garrett wasn't trying to stir the pot, and he was simply answering a question honestly while being respectful about the situation.

Regardless, Jackson has bigger concerns right now, most notably Garrett himself. The potential Defensive Player of the Year is dominating once again with nine-and-a-half sacks and an NFL-high four forced fumbles in eight games. Jackson and the Ravens will have their hands full avoiding him all afternoon.

A win will also put the Ravens alone in first atop the AFC at 8-2. Baltimore would also have a two-and-a-half game edge (plus the head-to-head tiebreaker) over the Browns with a victory.