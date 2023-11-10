Panthers Fans Plan Protest March After Bryce Young, CAR's 1-8 Start, Loss vs. Bears

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers fans are not happy with the team's 1-8 start to the 2023 season following a 16-13 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football.

Panthers fans are so disappointed that they are planning a march on Sunday in protest of the team's losing campaign.

The march, dubbed "March On Mint" will occur on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium on Mint Street near the stadium's East Gate.

"We love our team but it's time to demand better performance on the field. Let's show our passion (peacefully) and push for change!"

The Panthers selected Bryce Young No. 1 overall in the 2023 draft out of Alabama with hopes he would be their quarterback of the future.

However, the 22-year-old has put together a disappointing rookie campaign thus far. In eight games, he has completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 1,560 yards and eight touchdowns against seven interceptions.

Young isn't solely to blame for Carolina's struggles, but he hasn't done enough to elevate the team this year.

To make matters worse for Carolina fans, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft, has performed better through eight games. He has completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,270 yards and 14 touchdowns against one interception, in addition to rushing for 78 yards and one score.

The Texans are 4-4 on the season and still have a chance to make the playoffs in part thanks to Stroud's play.