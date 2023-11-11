B/R NHL Hart Trophy Heat Check: Updating Early Candidates for League MVP

11 of 11

Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

Jack Hughes was among our Hart Memorial Trophy candidates in our way-too-early rankings. The 22-year-old New Jersey Devils center was the best player in the league during the opening month of this season. As of Nov. 3, he was the league's points leader with 20 in 10 games.

On that same date, he suffered a shoulder injury against the St. Louis Blues that sidelined him on a week-to-week basis. The Devils face the daunting challenge of maintaining their place among the league's top teams without their best player.

Before that injury, however, Hughes was tearing up the league. The highly skilled center had six multipoint games during that stretch, including back-to-back four-point performances against the New York Islanders on Oct. 20 and the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 24. His outstanding play made him the NHL's first star for October.

Hughes was poised for a career-best performance this season with a 2.00 point-per-game average before his injury. He will still be the Devils' best player on his return. Depending on how long he's sidelined, it will take a performance for the ages to vault him back on top in the Hart Trophy race.