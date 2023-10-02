Way-too-Early Ranking for the 2024 Hart Trophy as the NHL's MVP

Way-too-Early Ranking for the 2024 Hart Trophy as the NHL's MVPOctober 2, 2023
At the end of each NHL regular season, the Professional Hockey Writers Association votes to award the Hart Memorial Trophy to the player deemed the most valuable to their team. Recent winners include Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl.
McDavid, Matthews and Draisaitl remain among the league's elite superstars and are likely to become Hart nominees in the coming season. However, they could be challenged by rising young stars such as New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes and Dallas Stars winger Jason Robertson.
With the 2023-24 NHL regular season opening on Oct. 10, it's a good opportunity for a way-too-early ranking of the top 10 players we consider the favorites to win the Hart Trophy. Various factors, including on-ice performance, previous Hart nominations and value to their respective teams, went into this compilation.
10. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild
The most dynamic scorer in Minnesota Wild history since Marián Gáborík, Kirill Kaprizov established himself in just three short seasons as his club's most valuable player. Winner of the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2020-21, the 26-year-old left winger could play his way into Hart Trophy contention this season.
A gifted, swift-skating winger capable of making sensational plays at high speed, Kaprizov has carried the Wild's offense, leading them in scoring in each of his three previous seasons. That includes his impressive 47 goals, 61 assists and 108 points in 2021-22, breaking the team records and finishing seventh in Hart Trophy voting.
Injuries limited Kaprizov to 75 points in 67 games last season. Nevertheless, he still led the Wild in points as well as goals with 40, marking the second straight year that he reached that plateau.
Kaprizov is rapidly climbing the ranks of the NHL's elite scorers. He's also ensured that the cap-strapped Wild remain competitive as a playoff contender. An injury-free season should see him regain his 100-plus point form and earn him more votes for the Hart.
9. Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
After several years of rebuilding, the New Jersey Devils stepped forward last season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, finishing third overall with 112 points. The emergence of Jack Hughes played a significant role in his club's impressive improvement.
Following a promising but injury-shortened 56-point effort in 49 games the previous season, Hughes had his much-anticipated breakout campaign in 2022-23. He led the Devils with 43 goals and 56 assists for 99 points in 78 games, fulfilling the potential expected of him when they chose him first overall in the 2019 NHL draft.
It was a history-making performance by Hughes. The 22-year-old center broke the team record of 96 points previously held by Patrik Eliáš. It earned him enough votes to finish eighth among last season's Hart candidates.
Hughes has yet to reach his peak. An outstanding playmaker who can create and finish plays, he will only continue to improve. He's already set the bar for this season to become the first player in franchise history to reach 100 points. His impressive skills will once again drive his club's offense as the Devils build toward Stanley Cup contention.
8. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars
Following his NHL debut with the Dallas Stars in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, Jason Robertson wasted no time becoming not just one of the Stars' top scorers but also one of the best in the league. This season could see him emerge as a serious Hart Trophy candidate.
Finishing second among the Stars scorers with 45 points in his rookie season, Robertson led the club in his sophomore campaign with 41 goals and finished second with 79 points. Last season was the 24-year-old winger's best yet, leading the Stars with 46 goals and 63 assists for 109 points.
That performance saw Robertson finish sixth among the NHL's leading scorers, earning him enough votes to finish fourth among the Hart Trophy candidates. The 6'3", 200-pounder was among the key reasons the Stars finished fourth overall in the Western Conference with 108 points.
Approaching his playing prime on a club that is fast becoming a Stanley Cup favorite, Robertson is in an excellent position to become one of the league's dominant forwards. If he can improve his play without the puck, he could move up in the eyes of Hart Trophy voters.
7. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
One of the most talented goal scorers in the league, David Pastrnak shared the Maurice Richard Trophy in 2019-20 with Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin as they both tallied a league-leading 48 goals. A strong skating winger with an explosive one-timer, he's fifth in total goals (276) since his 34-goal breakout performance in 2016-17.
Pastrňák took his game to a different level in 2022-23, finishing second in league goal scoring with a career-best 61. That performance helped the Bruins set league records for most wins (65) and points (135) in a season, in turn making him a finalist for the Hart Memorial Trophy.
The departures of long-time Bruins stars Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci leave two big gaps on the roster in terms of talent and leadership. While Brad Marchand was named captain, the 27-year-old Pastrňák will also be expected to take on a greater role as a veteran leader and the club's main scoring threat.
Pastrňák could find it challenging to reach the 60-goal plateau this season with Bergeron and Krejci no longer in the lineup. Nevertheless, his impressive, game-changing offensive talent and his growing leadership role could keep him in the running for the Hart Trophy.
6. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
Winner of the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year in 2013-14, Nathan MacKinnon signaled at that time that he was a star in the making. Since his breakout season in 2017-18, his 553 total points ranks third among NHL scorers, putting him among the game's elite players.
A dangerous scorer who combined impressive offensive skills with blazing speed, MacKinnon was a key factor in the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup in 2022 with a team-leading 13 goals in 20 playoff games. He also stepped up as the team's leader last season with captain Gabriel Landeskog sidelined by a knee injury.
Last season was a personal best for MacKinnon, as he tallied 42 goals and 69 assists for 111 points in 71 games to lead the Avalanche. He also finished fifth among the league's scoring leaders.
With Landeskog sidelined again this season, MacKinnon will take on a greater leadership role. A finalist for the Hart Trophy in 2017-18, 2019-20 and 2020-21, the 28-year-old center could again be among this season's contenders.
5. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers
Traded to the Florida Panthers from the Calgary Flames last summer, Matthew Tkachuk came into his own in 2022-23 as one of the NHL's elite stars. The 25-year-old winger's performance played a significant role in the Panthers overcoming a slow start last season to qualify for the playoffs.
Coming off what was a career-best 104-point performance with the Flames in 2021-22, Tkachuk set a new personal best with a team-leading 109 points with the Panthers. He also led them with 69 assists and finished second with 40 points. For his efforts, he was named a finalist for the Hart Trophy.
Tkachuk's postseason performance didn't factor into his Hart nomination. Nevertheless, he put an exclamation point on the season by leading the Panthers to the Stanley Cup Final, finishing as their playoff-scoring leader with 11 goals and 24 points, including four game-winning goals.
Prior to last season, Tkachuk had a reputation as a skillful agitating winger with the Flames. He took his game to new heights in his first campaign with the Panthers. His evolution as a team leader on and off the ice combined with his offensive abilities should keep him in the Hart Trophy conversation.
4. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
In four NHL seasons, Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar established himself among the league's elite. Winner of the Calder Trophy as the top rookie in 2019-20, he won the James Norris Memorial Trophy as top defenseman and the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2021-22. He was also a Norris finalist in 2020-21 and 2022-23.
Defensemen don't often win the Hart Trophy. The last to do so was Hall of Famer Chris Pronger in 1999-2000 with the St. Louis Blues. However, it's not a stretch to include Makar among this season's potential Hart candidates.
Makar already demonstrated his MVP credentials in the heat of playoff action. The 24-year-old blueliner has the skills and ability to earn similar accolades in the regular season. Since his debut campaign, he sits second in points among all defensemen with 246. He's also steadily improved his defensive game, making him a solid performer at both ends of the rink.
Injuries have hampered Makar in his short NHL career. If he can remain healthy over the course of this season, he could reach even greater heights as he enters the prime of his career.
3. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
It's not easy to stand out when Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is your teammate. Leon Draisaitl, however, is a superstar in his own right. He truly burst out when McDavid missed 18 games becauseof injury in 2019-20, going on to lead the Oilers and the league with 110 points to earn the Art Ross Trophy as well as the Hart.
A skilled and durable forward who can play center or on the wing, Draisaitl finished second in team and league scoring last season to McDavid with a career-best 128 points. That was the fourth time in his nine-season NHL career that he's netted over 100 points. His 52 goals marked the third time he's reached or exceeded the vaunted 50-goal plateau.
Since his breakout 105-point performance in 2018-19, Draisaitl sits second in total points (537) to McDavid's 594. He's lethal when his club has the man advantage, leading the league in total power-play goals (103) while sitting second to McDavid's 228 power-play points with 208.
Along with McDavid, Draisaitl gives the Oilers the best one-two scoring punch in the league. The 27-year-old German star has proved that if McDavid gets hurt or somehow slumps this season, Draisaitl has the skills to lead his teammates.
2. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
Winner of the Hart Trophy in 2021-22 as well as the Maurice Richard Trophy with 60 goals, Auston Matthews saw his scoring drop to 40 goals last season. His points also tumbled from 106 to 85.
In a March 15 interview with The Athletic's Jonas Siegel, Matthews revealed that he was playing with a hand injury that plagued him throughout the season. By that point, he indicated that his hand was feeling better and stronger.
The fact that Matthews put up the numbers he did despite his injury is a testament to his impressive skills and offensive consistency. In his seven NHL seasons, he reached or exceeded the 40-goal plateau five times. The best sniper of his generation, he leads all scorers with 299 career goals since his 2016-17 rookie campaign.
Healthy as he approaches the 2023-24 season, the 26-year-old Matthews could regain his 60-goal, 100-plus-point form. He's also improved his play at both ends of the rink and could see more time on the Leafs penalty kill this season. That type of complete game could make him a finalist again for the Hart.
1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid enjoyed a career-best performance in 2022-23 with 64 goals and 89 assists for 153 points. The 26-year-old center became the first player since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96 to breach the 150-point plateau and the first Oiler to do so since Wayne Gretzky in 1986-87. That performance earned McDavid his third Hart Trophy.
McDavid also won the Art Ross Trophy as the league's points leader for the fifth time, joining Gretzky, Lemieux, Gordie Howe, Phil Esposito and Jaromir Jagr as the only players to do so. He also took home his first Maurice Richard Trophy as the top goal scorer and the Ted Lindsay Award for the fourth time as the most outstanding player as voted by the players.
At the peak of his playing prime, McDavid stands head and shoulders above his rivals. Few can match his ability to make create quality scoring chances at top speed. He finished 25 points ahead of teammate Leon Draisaitl in last season's points race. The Oilers captain has also improved his overall game including his play without the puck.
Barring injury, McDavid is the favorite to win the Hart this season. Given the steady rise in his rate of production over the past four seasons, it wouldn't be surprising if he reaches another personal best in points.
Stats and award information via NHL.com.