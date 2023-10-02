Way-too-Early Ranking for the 2024 Hart Trophy as the NHL's MVP

10 of 10

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid enjoyed a career-best performance in 2022-23 with 64 goals and 89 assists for 153 points. The 26-year-old center became the first player since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96 to breach the 150-point plateau and the first Oiler to do so since Wayne Gretzky in 1986-87. That performance earned McDavid his third Hart Trophy.

McDavid also won the Art Ross Trophy as the league's points leader for the fifth time, joining Gretzky, Lemieux, Gordie Howe, Phil Esposito and Jaromir Jagr as the only players to do so. He also took home his first Maurice Richard Trophy as the top goal scorer and the Ted Lindsay Award for the fourth time as the most outstanding player as voted by the players.

At the peak of his playing prime, McDavid stands head and shoulders above his rivals. Few can match his ability to make create quality scoring chances at top speed. He finished 25 points ahead of teammate Leon Draisaitl in last season's points race. The Oilers captain has also improved his overall game including his play without the puck.

Barring injury, McDavid is the favorite to win the Hart this season. Given the steady rise in his rate of production over the past four seasons, it wouldn't be surprising if he reaches another personal best in points.