Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still be Available

Week 10 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still be AvailableNovember 10, 2023
Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season is a unique challenge for fantasy football managers.
A quiet opening to the slate on Thursday didn't help. The Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers combined for just 29 points in the contest, so unless you started D'Onta Foreman (92 scrimmage yards and a score), that game surely didn't do much for you.
Points already figured to be at a premium this week with the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams all on their bye, so managers need to do what they can to maximize their fantasy output. You might have to hit the waiver wire to do so, so let's run through the best available option—rostered in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—at each of the three marquee positions.
QB: Will Levis, Tennessee Titans (47 Percent Rostered)
Volatility at the quarterback position can torpedo an otherwise rock-solid NFL team.
It isn't nearly as threatening in fantasy football, provided you handle it right. If you can play the peaks and avoid the valleys, you can reap all of the rewards without ever seeing the biggest risks come to fruition.
Levis looks like he'll be a volatile option at the position, at least early in his career. The rookie second-rounder was electric in his first start (19-of-29 passing for 238 yards and four touchdowns) and erratic in his second (56.4 percent passing, one interception and no touchdowns on 39 attempts).
He might be someone you target when he has a favorable matchup and ignore when he doesn't. As you've maybe guessed, his Week 10 matchup is good—great, actually. He's going head-up with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense allowing the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, per Yahoo.
RB: Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks (45 Percent Rostered)
The Seahawks haven't quite figured out how they want to handle Charbonnet.
They have indicated, though, they want to see more of the rookie second-rounder.
He has seen more snaps than Kenneth Walker III over the past two weeks, and while Charbonnet's extra field time hasn't surfaced on the stat sheet quite yet, that could happen at any moment. His average carry this season has spanned more than five yards, so it's easy to get carried away when imagining what he could do with an expanded workload.
Walker's presence might put a cap on Charbonnet's production potential, but there's a chance both could have fantasy relevance.
WR: Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers (30 Percent Rostered)
It's tough to find a true difference-maker on the waiver wire at this point of the season, but Johnston could be an exception.
Granted, those are big words for a player with all of 15 touches, 130 scrimmage yards and zero scores, but remember, you aren't wagering on what Johnston has (or hasn't) done so far. You're betting on his chance to improve going forward, and he has a great opportunity to do just that.
With Mike Williams out for the season and Joshua Palmer on injured reserve, the Chargers need other pass-catchers to take some heat off of Keenan Allen. Johnston, this year's No. 21 pick, is the most obvious choice.
His upside is enormous, as he boasts both the speed to slip past defenders and the size and strength to come down with contested catches. His game could really shine in an offense quarterbacked by someone of Justin Herbert's caliber.