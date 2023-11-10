Geno Smith on Seahawks' Turnovers Issues 'I Have to Fix it, It Starts With Me'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks' offense has struggled with ball security throughout the past few weeks, as quarterback Geno Smith shouldered the blame when speaking to reporters on Thursday (per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).

"We have to fix that," Smith said. "I have to fix it. It starts with me, I've got to fix it, can't have any more turnovers, can't have any more of those plays that put our defense in tough positions. I look forward to it. I think that's something that I know that I can fix, and I can correct."

The reigning Comeback Player of the Year got off to a strong start in 2023, throwing for 846 yards and five touchdowns with just one interception in Seattle's first four games.

However, he's struggled mightily in recent weeks.

Smith has recorded at least one interception in each of the Seahawks' past four games. He's also fumbled the ball three times over that stretch, losing two of them.

"I think [I'm] just trying too hard, pressing, trying to make plays sometimes when they aren't there," Smith said, according to Florio. "I've always been competitive, I always think that every play should work, and I hate giving up on a play, but sometimes you have to. Throwing the ball away is not a big thing. Punting the ball is not a bad thing. Just being smarter in that regard, but overall, correcting it however it needs to be done."

The 33-year-old has thrown seven interceptions through eight starts this year after tossing just 11 picks in 17 games last season.

Smith will attempt to rebound against a below-average Washington Commanders secondary on Sunday. The Commanders are currently allowing 252.7 passing yards per game, the sixth-worst mark in the NFL