Photo by: 2017 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they will induct franchise legend Tom Coughlin as the seventh member of the Pride of the Jaguars, "which honors the key figures and legends that shaped the Jaguars franchise."

On Feb. 21, 1994, the then-expansion team hired Coughlin to be its first head coach (and de-facto general manager). Two years later, Jacksonville found itself in the 1996 AFC Championship Game, falling to the New England Patriots.

Over eight seasons, Jacksonville went 68-60 under Coughlin, including four straight playoff appearances from 1996-1999. The Jags notably popped off in 1999 with a 14-2 mark but fell to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship.

Three straight losing seasons ended Coughlin's tenure, but the New York Giants hired him as their head coach. He won two Super Bowls (2007 and 2011) with the team during a 12-year tenure.

The two sides parted ways in January 2016, but Coughlin landed back in Jacksonville to serve as the team's executive vice president of football operations one year later.

The 2017 Jags, whose defensive unit was best known as "Sacksonville," reached the AFC title game but fell just short against the Patriots. The Jags fired Coughlin before the end of the 2019 season.