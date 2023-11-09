Shohei Ohtani Donating 60,000 Youth Baseball Gloves to Japanese Elementary Schools

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani is giving back to the children in his native Japan.

The Los Angeles Angels free agent is donating 60,000 youth baseball gloves to elementary schools in the country.

"I'm happy to announce that I will be donating approximately 60,000 youth gloves to every elementary school in Japan," Ohtani said. "That comes out to around 20,000 elementary schools. I'm hoping the kids can spend their days happily with a lot of energy through baseball."

The gloves Ohtani is donating are from New Balance, whom he partnered with ahead of the 2023 season.

Ohtani has become one of the most popular players in all of baseball for his prowess both at the plate and on the mound.

Through six seasons with the Angels, the two-way phenom has earned the Rookie of the Year award, an American League MVP award and a Silver Slugger award. He is also a three-time All-Star and could win another MVP award this year.

The 29-year-old is coming off a solid 2023 campaign in which he slashed .304/.412/.654 with 44 home runs, 95 RBI and 20 stolen bases in 135 games. He also went 10-5 on the mound with a 3.14 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings across 23 starts.

However, he missed the final weeks of the season with an elbow injury and underwent surgery to repair the ailment in September. Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the surgery, said he expects Ohtani to be ready to hit without restrictions in 2024, though he won't return to pitching until 2025.

Ohtani is a free agent this winter and he's the most coveted player on the market. He's expected to earn a record-setting contract, whether that be with the Angels or another franchise.