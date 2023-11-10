MLB Moneyball Power Rankings: Which Team Got the Most Value from 2023 Roster?November 10, 2023
The Moneyball philosophy of MLB roster building was made popular by the Oakland Athletics during the 2000s, and the ever-growing implementation of advanced statistics has changed the way that talent is evaluated and teams are assembled.
Whether it's a small-market club trying to squeeze the most out of every spot on the roster or a large-market team with a seemingly endless cash flow, every dollar has to be spent with a clear purpose.
It's all about getting the most value out of players, from pre-arbitration guys contributing at young ages to big-money stars living up to their lofty paychecks.
So, which club got the most value out of its payroll in 2023?
Methodology
- Formula: (2023 WAR x 8) - 2023 salary = net value
There are a lot of numbers to digest here, so allow me to offer an explanation.
Total Net Value was the ultimate factor in determining where each team landed in the rankings and was calculated as follows:
Step 1: I found each player's WAR total for the 2023 season, courtesy of Baseball Reference.
Step 2: Based on the FanGraphs value metric, 1.0 WAR was again worth around $8 million in 2023. So from there, each player's WAR from Step 1 was multiplied by eight to give us the player's 2023 value in millions of dollars.
Step 3: Each player's 2023 salary was then subtracted from his 2023 value, resulting in his 2023 net value. Player salaries came from the team pages of Spotrac.
After that, the cumulative net values of all players who were part of the MLB payroll at any point in 2023 were totaled to determine each team's total net value.
Included is a look at each team's five best and five worst values, along with a few bullet points for each club that consist of notable observations.
For those of you looking for a complete picture of your favorite team, a link to a full breakdown in the form of a Google Sheets document can be found under the total net value for each club.
30. Colorado Rockies
- OF Nolan Jones: +$33.9 million
- SS Ezequiel Tovar: +$19.3 million
- 3B Ryan McMahon: +$14.2 million
- RP Justin Lawrence: +$10.5 million
- RP Jake Bird: +$7.3 million
- OF Kris Bryant: -$36.0 million
- OF Jurickson Profar: -$21.4 million
- RP Dinelson Lamet: -$16.2 million
- SP Germán Márquez: -$13.7 million
- 2B Harold Castro: -$12.5 million
Total Net Value: -$91.6 million
5 Best Values
The move to acquire Nolan Jones from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for infield prospect Juan Brito was a rare win for a usually clueless Colorado front office. The former top prospect posted a 138 OPS+ with 22 doubles, 20 home runs, 20 steals and 4.3 WAR in only 106 games.
5 Worst Values
Only Giancarlo Stanton (-$38.4 million) and Anthony Rendon (-$37.8 million) provided worse net value during the 2023 season than Kris Bryant, and his contract is shaping up to be one of the worst in baseball history. The Rockies still owe him $136 million over the next five seasons.
29. Chicago White Sox
- OF Luis Robert Jr.: +$31.3 million
- SP Mike Clevinger: +$18.4 million
- SP Lucas Giolito: +$15.7 million
- SP Dylan Cease: +$13.5 million
- 3B Jake Burger: +$10.7 million
- SS Tim Anderson: -$28.5 million
- C Yasmani Grandal: -$23.9 million
- SP Lance Lynn: -$20.8 million
- RP Liam Hendriks: -$15.1 million
- 3B Yoán Moncada: -$13.0 million
Total Net Value: -$75.3 million
5 Best Values
Luis Robert Jr., Dylan Cease and Andrew Vaughn (+$7.2 million) might be the only legitimate long-term building blocks on the White Sox roster. The front office will need to do a better job finding low-cost value on the free-agent market in the coming years.
5 Worst Values
Everyone other than Yoán Moncada on that list is now a free agent, and the White Sox are now at a crossroads with a new front office that will need to decide whether to continue dismantling the roster or if they should retool around some core pieces. Either way, they should be able to climb these rankings next year with some bad contracts off the books.
28. New York Mets
- SP Kodai Senga: +$21.0 million
- SS Francisco Lindor: +$13.9 million
- OF Brandon Nimmo: +$13.5 million
- 2B/OF Jeff McNeil: +$12.2 million
- 1B Pete Alonso: +$11.1 million
- OF Starling Marte: -$27.2 million
- SP Carlos Carrasco: -$24.4 million
- RP Edwin Diaz: -$14.2 million
- SP Justin Verlander: -$10.5 million
- SP Max Scherzer: -$10.2 million
Total Net Value: -$70.4 million
5 Best Values
The five-year, $75 million deal that the New York Mets gave to Kodai Senga ended up being one of the best free-agency deals of the offseason, and he is now poised to be the staff ace in 2024. A tip of the cap to Francisco Lindor for still providing top-five value with a $34.1 million salary.
5 Worst Values
The Mets got rid of significant money when they shipped out Justin Verlander ($25 million) and Max Scherzer ($20.8 million) ahead of the trade deadline. However, the exact way that money was to be distributed was not disclosed, so the numbers here assume that their remaining salaries in 2023 were absorbed by their new teams. Otherwise, these numbers look even worse.
27. New York Yankees
- RP Michael King: +$25.1 million
- SS Anthony Volpe: +$24.9 million
- SP Gerrit Cole: +$24.0 million
- 2B Gleyber Torres: +$13.3 million
- RP Ian Hamilton: +$12.1 million
- DH Giancarlo Stanton: -$38.4 million
- SP Carlos Rodón: -$29.2 million
- SP Luis Severino: -$27.0 million
- 3B Josh Donaldson: -$20.9 million
- OF Aaron Hicks: -$14.0 million
Total Net Value: -$44.2 million
5 Best Values
With a 2.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 104.2 innings, Michael King pitched extremely well in a variety of roles, making nine starts and 40 relief appearances while tallying four wins, six saves and eight holds. Meanwhile, AL Cy Young favorite Gerrit Cole provided significant positive value on a $36 million salary.
5 Worst Values
The first season of the six-year, $162 million deal that the Yankees gave Carlos Rodón was an unmitigated disaster, as he posted a 6.85 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 64.1 innings while battling injuries and ineffectiveness. The 30-year-old will earn $27.8 million annually over the next five seasons.
26. Oakland Athletics
- 2B Zack Gelof: +$20.5 million
- SP JP Sears: +$19.3 million
- 1B Ryan Noda: +$17.7 million
- DH Brent Rooker: +$16.1 million
- RP Austin Pruitt: +$10.6 million
- RP Shintaro Fujinami: -$17.2 million
- IF/OF Aledmys Diaz: -$14.0 million
- IF/OF Tony Kemp: -$11.7 million
- SP Kyle Muller: -$11.6 million
- SP Drew Rucinski: -$9.4 million
Total Net Value: -$24.3 million
5 Best Values
Zack Gelof made his MLB debut on July 14 and quickly became the best player on the Oakland roster by a sizable margin. The 24-year-old posted a 137 OPS+ with 20 doubles, 14 home runs, 32 RBI, 14 steals and 2.6 WAR in 69 games.
5 Worst Values
Even with a $62.2 million payroll that was the smallest in MLB, the Athletics still couldn't manage to post positive overall net value on a roster that was largely made up of spare parts and fringe big leaguers. Aledmys Diaz (two years, $14.5 million), Shintaro Fujinami (one year, $3.25 million) and Drew Rucinski (one year, $3 million) were all signed in free agency last offseason.
25. Los Angeles Angels
- DH/RHP Shohei Ohtani: +$50.0 million
- OF Mickey Moniak: +$17.1 million
- SP Reid Detmers: +$16.9 million
- SP Griffin Canning: +$15.2 million
- IF Luis Rengifo: +$12.9 million
- 3B Anthony Rendon: -$37.8 million
- OF Mike Trout: -$13.9 million
- RP Aaron Loup: -$12.3 million
- RP Ryan Tepera: -$11.8 million
- SP Tyler Anderson: -$11.4 million
Total Net Value: -$7.1 million
5 Best Values
Even with his salary spiking from $5.5 million to $30 million, Shohei Ohtani once again posted the highest net value of any player, narrowly edging out Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (+$47.8 million) for the top spot.
5 Worst Values
The Angels paid Anthony Rendon and Mike Trout a combined $75.7 million during the 2023 season, which was more than the entire payrolls of the Baltimore Orioles ($71.1 million), Pittsburgh Pirates ($68.9 million) and Oakland Athletics ($62.2 million).
24. San Francisco Giants
- SP Logan Webb: +$39.4 million
- 1B/OF LaMonte Wade Jr.: +$20.2 million
- 2B Thairo Estrada: +$16.2 million
- IF Wilmer Flores: +$14.3 million
- OF Mike Yastrzemski: +$13.1 million
- SS Brandon Crawford: -$26.4 million
- OF Joc Pederson: -$14.9 million
- OF Michael Conforto: -$12.4 million
- SP Anthony DeSclafani: -$10.4 million
- OF Mitch Haniger: -$9.4 million
Total Net Value: +$13.9 million
5 Best Values
Logan Webb had the highest net value of any pitcher, posting a 3.25 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 194 strikeouts in 216 innings while playing on a $4.6 million salary. His five-year. $90 million extension will kick in next season, but he should still be a bargain relative to that contract as one of the game's best young pitchers.
5 Worst Values
Just two years removed from finishing fourth in NL MVP voting, Brandon Crawford hit .194/.273/.314 for a 63 OPS+ in 320 plate appearances while tallying minus-1.3 WAR in 93 games. The 36-year-old is a free agent and will almost certainly be playing elsewhere in 2024 if he doesn't decide to retire.
23. Kansas City Royals
- SS Bobby Witt Jr.: +$34.5 million
- SP Cole Ragans: +$20.3 million
- OF Kyle Isbel: +$16.1 million
- C Freddy Fermin: +$13.0 million
- OF Nelson Velázquez: +$9.4 million
- SP Jordan Lyles: -$18.3 million
- C Salvador Perez: -$16.0 million
- 1B Nick Pratto: -$11.0 million
- RP Taylor Clarke: -$8.4 million
- 3B Hunter Dozier: -$8.1 million
Total Net Value: +$18.3 million
5 Best Values
Left-hander Cole Ragans (12 GS, 2.64 ERA, 89 K, 71.2 IP, 2.6 WAR) and outfielder Nelson Velázquez (40 G, 134 OPS+, 14 HR, 28 RBI, 1.2 WAR) were both acquired at the trade deadline in exchange for relief pitchers Aroldis Chapman and José Cuas.
5 Worst Values
Hunter Dozier signed a four-year, $25 million extension prior to the 2021 season. But after struggling to an 84 OPS+ and minus-3.8 WAR in 301 games after that, he was released on May 27, with the club eating his $9.25 million salary for the 2024 season.
22. St. Louis Cardinals
- OF Lars Nootbaar: +$25.7 million
- 2B/DH Nolan Gorman: +$18.5 million
- C Willson Contreras: +$17.2 million
- IF/OF Brendan Donovan: +$14.5 million
- SS Tommy Edman: +$12.6 million
- SP Adam Wainwright: -$34.5 million
- SP Drew Rom: -$8.2 million
- OF Alec Burleson: -$6.3 million
- OF Juan Yepez: -$5.8 million
- SP Miles Mikolas: -$5.2 million
Total Net Value: +$41.5 million
5 Best Values
Lars Nootbaar (through 2027), Nolan Gorman (through 2028) and Brendan Donovan (through 2027) are all controllable long-term offensive pieces, and that trio should help the team retool quickly. Trade chips Jordan Montgomery (+$10.2 million) and Jack Flaherty (+$7.6 million) both logged positive value before they were dealt.
5 Worst Values
Considering their disappointing 71-91 finish, the Cardinals really didn't have any terrible contracts outside of longtime fan favorite Adam Wainwright playing out the final year of his career. With a 4.78 ERA in 201.1 innings, Miles Mikolas was overpaid with a $20.4 million salary, but he did eat up a ton of innings for a shaky staff.
21. Detroit Tigers
- RP Tyler Holton: +$23.3 million
- OF Kerry Carpenter: +$16.1 million
- SP Tarik Skubal: +$15.3 million
- RP Jason Foley: +$15.3 million
- IF/OF Andy Ibáñez: +$14.6 million
- DH Miguel Cabrera: -$35.2 million
- SS Javier Báez: -$16.4 million
- SP Joey Wentz: -$15.7 million
- IF Nick Maton: -$12.5 million
- SP Matthew Boyd: -$11.6 million
Total Net Value: +$60.9 million
5 Best Values
Tyler Holton (59 G, 14 HLD, 2.11 ERA, 85.1 IP) and Jason Foley (70 G, 28 HLD, 2.61 ERA, 69.0 IP) were both terrific out of the Detroit bullpen as late-blooming contributors who have multiple years of control remaining.
5 Worst Values
In the final season of his Hall of Fame career, Miguel Cabrera hit .257/.322/.353 for an 86 OPS+ in 370 plate appearances while earning $32 million in the last season of his eight-year, $240 million contract. With his deal coming off the books, Javier Báez is the new albatross with $98 million left on his deal over the next four years.
20. Washington Nationals
- SS CJ Abrams: +$26.5 million
- SP Josiah Gray: +$24.1 million
- OF Lane Thomas: +$23.4 million
- 1B/3B Jeimer Candelario: +$19.1 million
- SP MacKenzie Gore: +$15.3 million
- SP Stephen Strasburg: -$23.6 million
- SP Patrick Corbin: -$22.0 million
- SP Chad Kuhl: -$11.3 million
- OF Corey Dickerson: -$7.1 million
- SP Trevor Williams: -$6.8 million
Total Net Value: +$80.7 million
5 Best Values
In a rebuilding season, the Nationals found several long-term building blocks, including CJ Abrams, Josiah Gray, Lane Thomas, MacKenzie Gore and catcher Keibert Ruiz (+$9.0 million). The front office also did a nice job finding good value in Jeimer Candelario and Dominic Smith (+$5.2 million) on one-year bargain contracts.
5 Worst Values
Props to the Nationals for managing to log a positive overall net value while navigating the financial anchors that are the contracts of Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin, though Corbin did manage to post a positive WAR total for the first time in three years after bottoming out in 2022.
19. Pittsburgh Pirates
- 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes: +$22.0 million
- SP Mitch Keller: +$20.8 million
- RP David Bednar: +$19.3 million
- OF Jack Suwinski: +$16.9 million
- IF Jared Triolo: +$16.5 million
- OF Henry Davis: -$11.6 million
- C Austin Hedges: -$11.4 million
- RP Colin Selby: -$8.2 million
- SP Quinn Priester: -$7.4 million
- IF Liover Peguero: -$5.1 million
Total Net Value: +$97.5 million
5 Best Values
Jared Triolo quietly put together a terrific rookie season amid a wave of call-ups by the Pittsburgh Pirates, hitting .298/.388/.398 for a 116 OPS+ in 209 plate appearances while seeing time at first base, second base and third base. The 25-year-old was a second-round pick in 2019 out of the University of Houston.
5 Worst Values
The Pirates drafted Henry Davis with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft as a catcher, but he played almost exclusively in the outfield in his first taste of the big leagues. Terrible defensive metrics (-9 DRS, -31.2 UZR/150) dragged down his overall value, but he still has the potential to be a long-term piece.
18. San Diego Padres
- IF Ha-Seong Kim: +$39.4 million
- OF Fernando Tatis Jr.: +$37.7 million
- SP Blake Snell: +$31.4 million
- OF Juan Soto: +$21.0 million
- C Gary Sánchez: +$18.6 million
- SP Yu Darvish: -$19.4 million
- RP Tim Hill: -$11.5 million
- SP Rich Hill: -$11.4 million
- RP Robert Suarez: -$10.0 million
- RP Drew Pomeranz: -$10.0 million
Total Net Value: +$99.1 million
5 Best Values
Ha-Seong Kim has steadily improved over the first three seasons of his four-year, $28 million deal, and he logged his second straight 5-WAR season in 2023 while hitting .260/.351/.398 with 40 extra-base hits, 38 steals and Gold Glove defense.
5 Worst Values
Rich Hill made only 10 appearances with the San Diego Padres while playing out a one-year, $8 million deal he originally signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but his 8.23 ERA and 1.72 WHIP was enough to make him one of the team's least valuable players.
17. Boston Red Sox
- SP Brayan Bello: +$24.1 million
- RP Chris Martin: +$19.6 million
- SP Kutter Crawford: +$19.3 million
- OF Jarren Duran: +$17.0 million
- 1B Triston Casas: +$16.9 million
- SP Corey Kluber: -$16.4 million
- IF/OF Enrique Hernández: -$13.7 million
- SS Trevor Story: -$13.6 million
- RP Kenley Jansen: -$10.4 million
- RP Richard Bleier: -$5.1 million
Total Net Value: +$104.5 million
5 Best Values
Veteran reliever Chris Martin had one of the best under-the-radar seasons of any player in 2023, posting a 1.05 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 23 holds in 55 appearances for a 3.2-WAR season. The 37-year-old will return for the second season of a two-year, $17.5 million deal in 2024.
5 Worst Values
The five players above are the only five players with a net value of minus-$5 million or worse, so despite their disappointing overall season, the Red Sox did not have many bad contracts on the books. Chris Sale (-$3.9 million) did not have a positive net value, but his 102.2 innings were his most since 2019 while playing on a $17.5 million salary.
16. Chicago Cubs
- 2B Nico Hoerner: +$37.5 million
- SP Justin Steele: +$29.7 million
- SS Dansby Swanson: +$24.4 million
- 1B/OF Cody Bellinger: +$23.2 million
- OF Mike Tauchman: +$17.9 million
- 1B Trey Mancini: -$18.2 million
- SP Jameson Taillon: -$14.8 million
- SP Marcus Stroman: -$12.2 million
- SP Drew Smyly: -$10.0 million
- C Tucker Barnhart: -$6.5 million
Total Net Value: +$113.6 million
5 Best Values
The Cubs' double-play combination was one of the most valuable in baseball, with Nico Hoerner continuing his emergence as a cornerstone piece of the roster and Dansby Swanson winning his second straight NL Gold Glove in a 22-homer, 80-RBI debut with the North Siders. Outfielder Mike Tauchman was a 2.4-WAR player over 108 games playing on a minor league deal.
5 Worst Values
Between Trey Mancini, Eric Hosmer (-$4.2 million), Edwin Rios (-$3.4 million) and Matt Mervis (-$3.4 million), the Cubs had a tough time finding consistent production at first base before making Cody Bellinger the primary guy at the position. Who will man the position in 2024?
15. Philadelphia Phillies
- 2B Bryson Stott: +$34.5 million
- OF Brandon Marsh: +$26.5 million
- OF Johan Rojas: +$18.9 million
- SP Cristopher Sánchez: +$16.3 million
- SP Ranger Suárez: +$16.3 million
- OF Kyle Schwarber: -$14.4 million
- 1B Rhys Hoskins: -$12.0 million
- IF Josh Harrison: -$8.4 million
- IF Scott Kingery: -$8.3 million
- OF Nick Castellanos: -$7.2 million
Total Net Value: +$119.4 million
5 Best Values
Strong numbers at the plate (164 PA, 111 OPS+, .302/.342/.430, 13 XBH) and elite defensive metrics (15 DRS, 12.1 UZR/150) give Johan Rojas a ton of upside. The 23-year-old made his debut in July and he could be the long-term answer to what has been a revolving door in center field.
5 Worst Values
They might have registered as a negative net value, but sluggers Kyle Schwarber (122 OPS+, 47 HR, 104 RBI) and Nick Castellanos (112 OPS+, 29 HR, 106 RBI) were both still productive players offensively. With Rhys Hoskins departing in free agency and Bryce Harper poised to be the everyday first baseman, one of them can fill the DH role on a regular basis.
14. Los Angeles Dodgers
- IF/OF Mookie Betts: +$42.2 million
- C Will Smith: +$27.6 million
- 1B Freddie Freeman: +$25.8 million
- OF James Outman: +$25.7 million
- RP Brusdar Graterol: +$18.8 million
- SP Noah Syndergaard: -$18.2 million
- C Austin Barnes: -$13.1 million
- SP Gavin Stone: -$8.9 million
- SP Julio Urías: -$8.7 million
- SP Walker Buehler: -$8.0 million
Total Net Value: +$120.6 million
5 Best Values
It speaks to just how productive they both were that Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman earned a combined $52 million in 2023 and were still among the best values on the Los Angeles Dodgers roster. Betts will see his salary climb from $25.4 million to $30.4 million in 2024.
5 Worst Values
The Dodgers ranked sixth in the majors with a $240.3 million payroll, yet they only had two players with a net value worse than minus-$10 million. They managed to flip Noah Syndergaard for middle infield help when he was sent to Cleveland for fellow free-agent-to-be Amed Rosario at the deadline.
13. Houston Astros
- OF Kyle Tucker: +$38.2 million
- SS Jeremy Peña: +$29.6 million
- DH Yordan Alvarez: +$28.2 million
- OF Chas McCormick: +$28.0 million
- C Yainer Diaz: +$24.9 million
- 1B José Abreu: -$20.3 million
- SP Lance McCullers Jr.: -$16.0 million
- RP Rafael Montero: -$15.1 million
- RP Ryan Pressly: -$13.5 million
- OF Michael Brantley: -$11.2 million
Total Net Value: +$144.9 million
5 Best Values
For all the high-profile talent on the roster, Chas McCormick, Yainer Diaz and Mauricio Dubón (+$20.2 million) were three of the most valuable players for the Houston Astros in 2023. The front office has done a great job developing mid-level prospects into impact contributors over the years, and with a farm system lacking in top-tier talent, that will need to continue.
5 Worst Values
Despite finishing with negative net values, Ryan Pressly (65 G, 31/37 SV, 3.58 ERA, 10.2 K/9) and Rafael Montero (68 G, 10 HLD, 5.08 ERA, 10.6 K/9) were still key pieces of the Houston bullpen. There were eight players on the Houston roster who earned at least $10 million, and five of them are listed above.
12. Cincinnati Reds
- OF TJ Friedl: +$29.7 million
- SS Matt McLain: +$29.1 million
- IF/OF Spencer Steer: +$23.3 million
- SP Andrew Abbott: +$21.1 million
- SP Graham Ashcraft: +$18.5 million
- 1B Joey Votto: -$25.8 million
- 1B/OF Wil Myers; -$12.3 million
- SP Luke Weaver: -$8.4 million
- SP Luis Cessa: -$8.3 million
- OF Hunter Renfroe: -$6.8 million
Total Net Value: +$146.2 million
5 Best Values
Rookies Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, Andrew Abbott, Brandon Williamson (+$12.3 million), Noelvi Marte (+$7.0 million), Elly De La Cruz (+$5.9 million), Daniel Duarte (+$4.5 million) and Christian Encarnacion-Strand (+$3.7 million) gave the Reds an impressive of contributions from players making the league minimum.
5 Worst Values
The Joey Votto era has seemingly come to an end for the Cincinnati Reds after he played out the final season of his 10-year, $225 million contract in 2023. The 40-year-old had his $20 million club option for 2024 declined in favor of a $7 million buyout, and he had minus-0.1 WAR in 65 games this year.
11. Toronto Blue Jays
- SS Bo Bichette: +$35.3 million
- OF Daulton Varsho: +$28.2 million
- 3B Matt Chapman: +$22.7 million
- OF Kevin Kiermaier: +$22.2 million
- RP Tim Mayza: +$14.7 million
- SP Hyun Jin Ryu: -$16.8 million
- SP Alek Manoah: -$9.2 million
- RP Adam Cimber: -$8.8 million
- SS Paul DeJong: -$7.9 million
- OF George Springer: -$7.4 million
Total Net Value: +$148.9 million
5 Best Values
The Blue Jays had one of baseball's best bullpens behind Tim Mayza, Jordan Romano (+$12.3 million), Erik Swanson (+$10 million), Bowden Francis (+$6.9 million) and trade-deadline pickup Jordan Hicks (+$3.4 million). They also got terrific contributions from offseason additions Daulton Varsho, Kevin Kiermaier and Brandon Belt (+$6.7 million).
5 Worst Values
Left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu had a 3.46 ERA in 11 starts after finally returning from Tommy John surgery, while outfielder George Springer had a 102 OPS+ with 25 doubles, 21 home runs, 72 RBI and 20 steals in 154 games, so while they didn't quite live up to their contracts, they were both still solid contributors.
10. Cleveland Guardians
- 2B Andrés Giménez: +$40.8 million
- SP Tanner Bibee: +$28.2 million
- OF Steven Kwan: +$28.1 million
- 3B José Ramírez: +$26.8 million
- SP Aaron Civale: +$19.9 million
- OF Oscar Gonzalez: -$11.5 million
- 1B Josh Bell: -$11.1 million
- C Mike Zunino: -$10.0 million
- C Cam Gallagher: -$9.3 million
- SP Zach Plesac: -$7.8 million
Total Net Value: +$151.4 million
5 Best Values
Rookie starting pitchers Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams (+$14 million) and Logan Allen (+$11.5 million) all made a huge impact for the Guardians. That allowed them to trade Aaron Civale at the deadline, and the expectation is that Shane Bieber (+$4.4 million) will be on the move via trade this winter.
5 Worst Values
After a strong rookie season, outfielder Oscar Gonzalez hit just .214/.239/.312 for a 53 OPS+ in 180 plate appearances while spending much of the season demoted to the minors. Josh Bell, Mike Zunino and Zach Plesac are no longer part of the organization, while Cam Gallagher is a non-tender candidate.
9. Miami Marlins
- 2B Luis Arraez: +$33.1 million
- SP Braxton Garrett: +$29.7 million
- SP Jesús Luzardo: +$29.6 million
- RP Tanner Scott: +$26.0 million
- SP Sandy Alcantara: +$20.9 million
- 3B Jean Segura: -$19.6 million
- OF Avisaíl García: -$16.8 million
- SP Johnny Cueto: -$7.6 million
- IF Joey Wendle: -$7.6 million
- C Jacob Stallings: -$7.4 million
Total Net Value: +$158.0 million
5 Best Values
Left-hander Tanner Scott was one of the breakout relievers of the 2023 season, posting a 2.31 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 12.0 K/9 with 12 saves and 24 holds in 74 appearances. The 29-year-old has one year of club control remaining and could be in for a huge payday if he can show more of the same in 2024.
5 Worst Values
The Marlins front office did a great job turning an underperforming Jean Segura into slugger Josh Bell at the trade deadline, and he posted a 119 OPS+ with 11 home runs and 26 RBI in 53 games the rest of the way. Outfielder Avisaíl García has a 61 OPS+ in 498 plate appearances during the first two seasons of his four-year, $53 million contract.
8. Arizona Diamondbacks
- OF Corbin Carroll: +$41.6 million
- C Gabriel Moreno: +$33.7 million
- RHP Zac Gallen: +$29.6 million
- 2B Ketel Marte: +$27.6 million
- 1B Christian Walker: +$23.9 million
- SP Madison Bumgarner: -$23.6 million
- SP Zach Davies: -$16.7 million
- SS Nick Ahmed: -$11.4 million
- IF Jace Peterson: -$7.1 million
- OF Pavin Smith: -$6.5 million
Total Net Value: +159.9 million
5 Best Values
The emergence of Corbin Carroll, Gabriel Moreno and Geraldo Perdomo (+$16.9 million) helped the D-backs make a surprise run to the World Series, while the one-two punch of Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly (+$22.7 million) atop the pitching staff was once again among the best in baseball.
5 Worst Values
Veteran Madison Bumgarner was the highest-paid player on the D-backs roster with an $18 million salary, and he was released by the team on April 26 after struggling to a 10.26 ERA in four starts to begin the year. Zach Davies and Nick Ahmed were also cut loose before the team's playoff run.
7. Milwaukee Brewers
- C William Contreras: +$28.9 million
- SP Corbin Burnes: +$18.8 million
- RP Devin Williams: +$17.5 million
- SP Wade Miley: +$16.0 million
- SS Willy Adames: +$15.3 million
- DH Jesse Winker: -$13.9 million
- SP Eric Lauer: -$13.1 million
- 1B Rowdy Tellez: -$9.8 million
- RP Matt Bush: -$8.3 million
- OF Raimel Tapia: -$6.6 million
Total Net Value: +$165.4 million
5 Best Values
After ranking among the most overpaid players in baseball the last few seasons, Christian Yelich (+$6.8 million) finished with a positive net value on the strength of a 3.6-WAR season over 144 games. Pitchers Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta (+$12.3 million) and Brandon Woodruff (+$8.4 million) were again the team's biggest strength.
5 Worst Values
Two years after starting the All-Star Game, Jesse Winker hit .199 with a 60 OPS+ in 197 plate appearances in a contract year, and he might have to settle for a minor league deal. Shedding his $8.3 million salary will give the budget-conscious franchise more flexibility this offseason.
6. Texas Rangers
- 2B Marcus Semien: +$33.2 million
- OF Adolis García: +$32.9 million
- SP/RP Dane Dunning: +$23.3 million
- C Jonah Heim: +$22.5 million
- OF Leody Taveras: +$20.1 million
- SP Jacob deGrom: -$22.8 million
- SP/RP Martín Pérez: -$13.3 million
- SP Max Scherzer: -$6.7 million
- C Sandy León: -$5.1 million
- IF/OF Brad Miller: -$4.8 million
Total Net Value: +$169.9 million
5 Best Values
The Texas Rangers have spent aggressively in free agency, including spending $500 million to sign Marcus Semien and Corey Seager (+$19.7 million) who were both terrific values despite their hefty salaries. Jordan Montgomery (+$13.4 million) and Evan Carter (+$12.7 million) both made a major impact as second-half additions to the roster.
5 Worst Values
The Rangers spent a combined $49.7 million to sign Jacob deGrom and bring back Martín Pérez on a qualifying offer, yet they were still able to put together a title team without either of those pitchers making an impact.
5. Seattle Mariners
- OF Julio Rodríguez: +$36.5 million
- SP George Kirby: +$30.4 million
- SS J.P. Crawford: +$29.8 million
- C Cal Raleigh: +$24.8 million
- SP Logan Gilbert: +$23.2 million
- SP Robbie Ray: -$22.6 million
- 2B Kolten Wong: -$18.7 million
- SP Chris Flexen: -$11.3 million
- SP Marco Gonzalez: -$10.0 million
- OF AJ Pollock: -$8.7 million
Total Net Value: +$206.3 million
5 Best Values
The starting rotation of Luis Castillo (+$15 million), Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller (+$9 million) and Bryan Woo (+$4.3 million) provided a combined $81.9 million in positive net value. That area of strength could be used to help them acquire some offensive help this offseason.
5 Worst Values
In the second season of a five-year, $115 million contract, left-hander Robbie Ray made just one start before he was lost for the season to Tommy John surgery. The 32-year-old could be a huge in-house addition once he returns to the mound, which would make it even easier to trade one of the club's controllable young arms.
4. Minnesota Twins
- SP Sonny Gray: +$29.1 million
- C Ryan Jeffers: +$25.7 million
- SP Bailey Ober: +$23.5 million
- SP Pablo López: +$21.0 million
- IF Edouard Julien: +$20.3 million
- SS Carlos Correa: -$22.1 million
- C Christian Vázquez: -$12.4 million
- DH Byron Buxton: -$8.7 million
- 1B/OF Joey Gallo: -$7.0 million
- RP Jovani Moran: -$3.7 million
Total Net Value: +$219.1 million
5 Best Values
The emergence of Edouard Julien, Royce Lewis (+$18.5 million) and Matt Wallner (+$17.2 million) transformed the Minnesota Twins offense, and that could open the door to them trading Jorge Polanco or Max Kepler this offseason. Veteran starter Sonny Gray made good on a $13.3 million salary in a contract year.
5 Worst Values
The Twins signed Carlos Correa (six years, $200 million), Christian Vázquez (three years, $30 million) and Joey Gallo (one year, $11 million) during the offseason, and they were three of the team's worst values in their first season with the team. Byron Buxton was used exclusively as a designated hitter in 2023 to try to keep him healthy, and he still played only 85 games.
3. Atlanta Braves
- OF Ronald Acuña Jr.: +$47.8 million
- 1B Matt Olson: +$38.2 million
- 3B Austin Riley: +$32.2 million
- 2B Ozzie Albies: +$30.6 million
- C Sean Murphy: +$27.2 million
- RP Collin McHugh: -$8.2 million
- SP Yonny Chirinos: -$6.9 million
- C Travis d'Arnaud: -$6.4 million
- RP Raisel Iglesias: -$6.4 million
- SP Michael Soroka: -$6.0 million
Total Net Value: +237.0 million
5 Best Values
While most teams have multiple pre-arbitration players making roughly the league minimum among their best values, the Braves' top five is made up entirely of players signed to long-term contracts. Spencer Strider (+$26.2 million) and Michael Harris II (+$22.2 million) are also locked up on multiyear extensions.
5 Worst Values
Even as the worst value on the Atlanta roster, Collin McHugh still posted a 4.30 ERA with seven holds in 41 appearances, and with his club option declined he is no longer part of the roster going forward. The worst value overall ended up being the $10 million in dead money they owed Jake Odorizzi.
2. Baltimore Orioles
- IF Gunnar Henderson: +$49.7 million
- SP Kyle Bradish: +$38.5 million
- C Adley Rutschman: +$33.7 million
- RP Félix Bautista: +$23.3 million
- RP Yennier Cano: +$19.3 million
- RP Keegan Akin: -$7.1 million
- SP Jack Flaherty: -$6.6 million
- OF Colton Cowser: -$6.6 million
- RP Mychal Givens: -$6.2 million
- RP Austin Voth: -$5.1 million
Total Net Value: +$265.8 million
5 Best Values
Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson are two of the best young players in baseball and have given the Orioles a pair of homegrown franchise building blocks, while the starting outfield of Cedric Mullins (+$18.3 million), Austin Hays (+$17.6 million) and Anthony Santander (+$16.6 million) also provided significant value.
5 Worst Values
Between the dead money on his contract and deferred payments, the Orioles paid retired slugger Chris Davis a whopping $14.8 million in 2023. They also owed deferred money to Alex Cobb ($4.5 million), Darren O'Day ($1 million) and Bobby Bonilla ($500,000). Those sunk costs were far worse than any active contract on the books.
1. Tampa Bay Rays
- SS Wander Franco: +$41.5 million
- 1B Yandy Díaz: +$35.6 million
- 3B Isaac Paredes: +$32.9 million
- OF Josh Lowe: +$28.9 million
- OF Randy Arozarena: +$23.9 million
- RP Jalen Beeks: -$7.0 million
- RP Erasmo Ramírez: -$5.8 million
- RP Ryan Thompson: -$5.0 million
- RP Calvin Faucher: -$4.3 million
- SP Taj Bradley: -$3.6 million
Total Net Value: +$344.5 million
5 Best Values
It's a bit of a surprise to see five position players among the best values on the Tampa Bay roster given the organization's reputation for quality pitching. The financial splurge on Zach Eflin (+$17 million) paid major dividends in the starting rotation, especially with several notable starters missing time.
5 Worst Values
The five worst values on the Tampa Bay roster only earned a combined $3.4 million during the 2024 season. The only "bad" contract on the books was outfielder Manuel Margot (-$2.2 million) playing on a $7 million salary, and he is owed $10 million in the final year of his contract in 2024.