MLB Moneyball Power Rankings: Which Team Got the Most Value from 2023 Roster?

1 of 31

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

There are a lot of numbers to digest here, so allow me to offer an explanation.

Total Net Value was the ultimate factor in determining where each team landed in the rankings and was calculated as follows:

Step 1: I found each player's WAR total for the 2023 season, courtesy of Baseball Reference.

Step 2: Based on the FanGraphs value metric, 1.0 WAR was again worth around $8 million in 2023. So from there, each player's WAR from Step 1 was multiplied by eight to give us the player's 2023 value in millions of dollars.

Step 3: Each player's 2023 salary was then subtracted from his 2023 value, resulting in his 2023 net value. Player salaries came from the team pages of Spotrac.

Formula: (2023 WAR x 8) - 2023 salary = net value

After that, the cumulative net values of all players who were part of the MLB payroll at any point in 2023 were totaled to determine each team's total net value.

Included is a look at each team's five best and five worst values, along with a few bullet points for each club that consist of notable observations.