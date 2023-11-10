MLB

    MLB Moneyball Power Rankings: Which Team Got the Most Value from 2023 Roster?

    Joel ReuterNovember 10, 2023

    0 of 31

      Adley Rutschman
      Adley Rutschman

      The Moneyball philosophy of MLB roster building was made popular by the Oakland Athletics during the 2000s, and the ever-growing implementation of advanced statistics has changed the way that talent is evaluated and teams are assembled.

      Whether it's a small-market club trying to squeeze the most out of every spot on the roster or a large-market team with a seemingly endless cash flow, every dollar has to be spent with a clear purpose.

      It's all about getting the most value out of players, from pre-arbitration guys contributing at young ages to big-money stars living up to their lofty paychecks.

      So, which club got the most value out of its payroll in 2023?

    Methodology

    1 of 31

      BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 08: A general view of a Rawlings glove in the Houston Astros dugout before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 8, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.
      Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

      There are a lot of numbers to digest here, so allow me to offer an explanation.

      Total Net Value was the ultimate factor in determining where each team landed in the rankings and was calculated as follows:

      Step 1: I found each player's WAR total for the 2023 season, courtesy of Baseball Reference.

      Step 2: Based on the FanGraphs value metric, 1.0 WAR was again worth around $8 million in 2023. So from there, each player's WAR from Step 1 was multiplied by eight to give us the player's 2023 value in millions of dollars.

      Step 3: Each player's 2023 salary was then subtracted from his 2023 value, resulting in his 2023 net value. Player salaries came from the team pages of Spotrac.

      • Formula: (2023 WAR x 8) - 2023 salary = net value

      After that, the cumulative net values of all players who were part of the MLB payroll at any point in 2023 were totaled to determine each team's total net value.

      Included is a look at each team's five best and five worst values, along with a few bullet points for each club that consist of notable observations.

      For those of you looking for a complete picture of your favorite team, a link to a full breakdown in the form of a Google Sheets document can be found under the total net value for each club.

    30. Colorado Rockies

    2 of 31

      Nolan Jones
      Nolan Jones

      Total Net Value: -$91.6 million

      5 Best Values

      • OF Nolan Jones: +$33.9 million
      • SS Ezequiel Tovar: +$19.3 million
      • 3B Ryan McMahon: +$14.2 million
      • RP Justin Lawrence: +$10.5 million
      • RP Jake Bird: +$7.3 million

      The move to acquire Nolan Jones from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for infield prospect Juan Brito was a rare win for a usually clueless Colorado front office. The former top prospect posted a 138 OPS+ with 22 doubles, 20 home runs, 20 steals and 4.3 WAR in only 106 games.

      5 Worst Values

      • OF Kris Bryant: -$36.0 million
      • OF Jurickson Profar: -$21.4 million
      • RP Dinelson Lamet: -$16.2 million
      • SP Germán Márquez: -$13.7 million
      • 2B Harold Castro: -$12.5 million

      Only Giancarlo Stanton (-$38.4 million) and Anthony Rendon (-$37.8 million) provided worse net value during the 2023 season than Kris Bryant, and his contract is shaping up to be one of the worst in baseball history. The Rockies still owe him $136 million over the next five seasons.

    29. Chicago White Sox

    3 of 31

      Luis Robert Jr.
      Luis Robert Jr.

      Total Net Value: -$75.3 million

      5 Best Values

      • OF Luis Robert Jr.: +$31.3 million
      • SP Mike Clevinger: +$18.4 million
      • SP Lucas Giolito: +$15.7 million
      • SP Dylan Cease: +$13.5 million
      • 3B Jake Burger: +$10.7 million

      Luis Robert Jr., Dylan Cease and Andrew Vaughn (+$7.2 million) might be the only legitimate long-term building blocks on the White Sox roster. The front office will need to do a better job finding low-cost value on the free-agent market in the coming years.

      5 Worst Values

      • SS Tim Anderson: -$28.5 million
      • C Yasmani Grandal: -$23.9 million
      • SP Lance Lynn: -$20.8 million
      • RP Liam Hendriks: -$15.1 million
      • 3B Yoán Moncada: -$13.0 million

      Everyone other than Yoán Moncada on that list is now a free agent, and the White Sox are now at a crossroads with a new front office that will need to decide whether to continue dismantling the roster or if they should retool around some core pieces. Either way, they should be able to climb these rankings next year with some bad contracts off the books.

    28. New York Mets

    4 of 31

      Kodai Senga
      Kodai Senga

      Total Net Value: -$70.4 million

      5 Best Values

      • SP Kodai Senga: +$21.0 million
      • SS Francisco Lindor: +$13.9 million
      • OF Brandon Nimmo: +$13.5 million
      • 2B/OF Jeff McNeil: +$12.2 million
      • 1B Pete Alonso: +$11.1 million

      The five-year, $75 million deal that the New York Mets gave to Kodai Senga ended up being one of the best free-agency deals of the offseason, and he is now poised to be the staff ace in 2024. A tip of the cap to Francisco Lindor for still providing top-five value with a $34.1 million salary.

      5 Worst Values

      • OF Starling Marte: -$27.2 million
      • SP Carlos Carrasco: -$24.4 million
      • RP Edwin Diaz: -$14.2 million
      • SP Justin Verlander: -$10.5 million
      • SP Max Scherzer: -$10.2 million

      The Mets got rid of significant money when they shipped out Justin Verlander ($25 million) and Max Scherzer ($20.8 million) ahead of the trade deadline. However, the exact way that money was to be distributed was not disclosed, so the numbers here assume that their remaining salaries in 2023 were absorbed by their new teams. Otherwise, these numbers look even worse.

    27. New York Yankees

    5 of 31

      Michael King
      Michael King

      Total Net Value: -$44.2 million

      5 Best Values

      • RP Michael King: +$25.1 million
      • SS Anthony Volpe: +$24.9 million
      • SP Gerrit Cole: +$24.0 million
      • 2B Gleyber Torres: +$13.3 million
      • RP Ian Hamilton: +$12.1 million

      With a 2.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 104.2 innings, Michael King pitched extremely well in a variety of roles, making nine starts and 40 relief appearances while tallying four wins, six saves and eight holds. Meanwhile, AL Cy Young favorite Gerrit Cole provided significant positive value on a $36 million salary.

      5 Worst Values

      • DH Giancarlo Stanton: -$38.4 million
      • SP Carlos Rodón: -$29.2 million
      • SP Luis Severino: -$27.0 million
      • 3B Josh Donaldson: -$20.9 million
      • OF Aaron Hicks: -$14.0 million

      The first season of the six-year, $162 million deal that the Yankees gave Carlos Rodón was an unmitigated disaster, as he posted a 6.85 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 64.1 innings while battling injuries and ineffectiveness. The 30-year-old will earn $27.8 million annually over the next five seasons.

    26. Oakland Athletics

    6 of 31

      Zack Gelof
      Zack Gelof

      Total Net Value: -$24.3 million

      5 Best Values

      • 2B Zack Gelof: +$20.5 million
      • SP JP Sears: +$19.3 million
      • 1B Ryan Noda: +$17.7 million
      • DH Brent Rooker: +$16.1 million
      • RP Austin Pruitt: +$10.6 million

      Zack Gelof made his MLB debut on July 14 and quickly became the best player on the Oakland roster by a sizable margin. The 24-year-old posted a 137 OPS+ with 20 doubles, 14 home runs, 32 RBI, 14 steals and 2.6 WAR in 69 games.

      5 Worst Values

      • RP Shintaro Fujinami: -$17.2 million
      • IF/OF Aledmys Diaz: -$14.0 million
      • IF/OF Tony Kemp: -$11.7 million
      • SP Kyle Muller: -$11.6 million
      • SP Drew Rucinski: -$9.4 million

      Even with a $62.2 million payroll that was the smallest in MLB, the Athletics still couldn't manage to post positive overall net value on a roster that was largely made up of spare parts and fringe big leaguers. Aledmys Diaz (two years, $14.5 million), Shintaro Fujinami (one year, $3.25 million) and Drew Rucinski (one year, $3 million) were all signed in free agency last offseason.

    25. Los Angeles Angels

    7 of 31

      Shohei Ohtani
      Shohei Ohtani

      Total Net Value: -$7.1 million

      5 Best Values

      • DH/RHP Shohei Ohtani: +$50.0 million
      • OF Mickey Moniak: +$17.1 million
      • SP Reid Detmers: +$16.9 million
      • SP Griffin Canning: +$15.2 million
      • IF Luis Rengifo: +$12.9 million

      Even with his salary spiking from $5.5 million to $30 million, Shohei Ohtani once again posted the highest net value of any player, narrowly edging out Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (+$47.8 million) for the top spot.

      5 Worst Values

      • 3B Anthony Rendon: -$37.8 million
      • OF Mike Trout: -$13.9 million
      • RP Aaron Loup: -$12.3 million
      • RP Ryan Tepera: -$11.8 million
      • SP Tyler Anderson: -$11.4 million

      The Angels paid Anthony Rendon and Mike Trout a combined $75.7 million during the 2023 season, which was more than the entire payrolls of the Baltimore Orioles ($71.1 million), Pittsburgh Pirates ($68.9 million) and Oakland Athletics ($62.2 million).

    24. San Francisco Giants

    8 of 31

      Logan Webb
      Logan Webb

      Total Net Value: +$13.9 million

      5 Best Values

      • SP Logan Webb: +$39.4 million
      • 1B/OF LaMonte Wade Jr.: +$20.2 million
      • 2B Thairo Estrada: +$16.2 million
      • IF Wilmer Flores: +$14.3 million
      • OF Mike Yastrzemski: +$13.1 million

      Logan Webb had the highest net value of any pitcher, posting a 3.25 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 194 strikeouts in 216 innings while playing on a $4.6 million salary. His five-year. $90 million extension will kick in next season, but he should still be a bargain relative to that contract as one of the game's best young pitchers.

      5 Worst Values

      • SS Brandon Crawford: -$26.4 million
      • OF Joc Pederson: -$14.9 million
      • OF Michael Conforto: -$12.4 million
      • SP Anthony DeSclafani: -$10.4 million
      • OF Mitch Haniger: -$9.4 million

      Just two years removed from finishing fourth in NL MVP voting, Brandon Crawford hit .194/.273/.314 for a 63 OPS+ in 320 plate appearances while tallying minus-1.3 WAR in 93 games. The 36-year-old is a free agent and will almost certainly be playing elsewhere in 2024 if he doesn't decide to retire.

    23. Kansas City Royals

    9 of 31

      Bobby Witt Jr.
      Bobby Witt Jr.

      Total Net Value: +$18.3 million

      5 Best Values

      • SS Bobby Witt Jr.: +$34.5 million
      • SP Cole Ragans: +$20.3 million
      • OF Kyle Isbel: +$16.1 million
      • C Freddy Fermin: +$13.0 million
      • OF Nelson Velázquez: +$9.4 million

      Left-hander Cole Ragans (12 GS, 2.64 ERA, 89 K, 71.2 IP, 2.6 WAR) and outfielder Nelson Velázquez (40 G, 134 OPS+, 14 HR, 28 RBI, 1.2 WAR) were both acquired at the trade deadline in exchange for relief pitchers Aroldis Chapman and José Cuas.

      5 Worst Values

      • SP Jordan Lyles: -$18.3 million
      • C Salvador Perez: -$16.0 million
      • 1B Nick Pratto: -$11.0 million
      • RP Taylor Clarke: -$8.4 million
      • 3B Hunter Dozier: -$8.1 million

      Hunter Dozier signed a four-year, $25 million extension prior to the 2021 season. But after struggling to an 84 OPS+ and minus-3.8 WAR in 301 games after that, he was released on May 27, with the club eating his $9.25 million salary for the 2024 season.

    22. St. Louis Cardinals

    10 of 31

      Lars Nootbaar
      Lars Nootbaar

      Total Net Value: +$41.5 million

      5 Best Values

      • OF Lars Nootbaar: +$25.7 million
      • 2B/DH Nolan Gorman: +$18.5 million
      • C Willson Contreras: +$17.2 million
      • IF/OF Brendan Donovan: +$14.5 million
      • SS Tommy Edman: +$12.6 million

      Lars Nootbaar (through 2027), Nolan Gorman (through 2028) and Brendan Donovan (through 2027) are all controllable long-term offensive pieces, and that trio should help the team retool quickly. Trade chips Jordan Montgomery (+$10.2 million) and Jack Flaherty (+$7.6 million) both logged positive value before they were dealt.

      5 Worst Values

      • SP Adam Wainwright: -$34.5 million
      • SP Drew Rom: -$8.2 million
      • OF Alec Burleson: -$6.3 million
      • OF Juan Yepez: -$5.8 million
      • SP Miles Mikolas: -$5.2 million

      Considering their disappointing 71-91 finish, the Cardinals really didn't have any terrible contracts outside of longtime fan favorite Adam Wainwright playing out the final year of his career. With a 4.78 ERA in 201.1 innings, Miles Mikolas was overpaid with a $20.4 million salary, but he did eat up a ton of innings for a shaky staff.

    21. Detroit Tigers

    11 of 31

      Tyler Holton
      Tyler Holton

      Total Net Value: +$60.9 million

      5 Best Values

      • RP Tyler Holton: +$23.3 million
      • OF Kerry Carpenter: +$16.1 million
      • SP Tarik Skubal: +$15.3 million
      • RP Jason Foley: +$15.3 million
      • IF/OF Andy Ibáñez: +$14.6 million

      Tyler Holton (59 G, 14 HLD, 2.11 ERA, 85.1 IP) and Jason Foley (70 G, 28 HLD, 2.61 ERA, 69.0 IP) were both terrific out of the Detroit bullpen as late-blooming contributors who have multiple years of control remaining.

      5 Worst Values

      • DH Miguel Cabrera: -$35.2 million
      • SS Javier Báez: -$16.4 million
      • SP Joey Wentz: -$15.7 million
      • IF Nick Maton: -$12.5 million
      • SP Matthew Boyd: -$11.6 million

      In the final season of his Hall of Fame career, Miguel Cabrera hit .257/.322/.353 for an 86 OPS+ in 370 plate appearances while earning $32 million in the last season of his eight-year, $240 million contract. With his deal coming off the books, Javier Báez is the new albatross with $98 million left on his deal over the next four years.

    20. Washington Nationals

    12 of 31

      CJ Abrams
      CJ Abrams

      Total Net Value: +$80.7 million

      5 Best Values

      • SS CJ Abrams: +$26.5 million
      • SP Josiah Gray: +$24.1 million
      • OF Lane Thomas: +$23.4 million
      • 1B/3B Jeimer Candelario: +$19.1 million
      • SP MacKenzie Gore: +$15.3 million

      In a rebuilding season, the Nationals found several long-term building blocks, including CJ Abrams, Josiah Gray, Lane Thomas, MacKenzie Gore and catcher Keibert Ruiz (+$9.0 million). The front office also did a nice job finding good value in Jeimer Candelario and Dominic Smith (+$5.2 million) on one-year bargain contracts.

      5 Worst Values

      • SP Stephen Strasburg: -$23.6 million
      • SP Patrick Corbin: -$22.0 million
      • SP Chad Kuhl: -$11.3 million
      • OF Corey Dickerson: -$7.1 million
      • SP Trevor Williams: -$6.8 million

      Props to the Nationals for managing to log a positive overall net value while navigating the financial anchors that are the contracts of Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin, though Corbin did manage to post a positive WAR total for the first time in three years after bottoming out in 2022.

    19. Pittsburgh Pirates

    13 of 31

      Ke'Bryan Hayes
      Ke'Bryan Hayes

      Total Net Value: +$97.5 million

      5 Best Values

      • 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes: +$22.0 million
      • SP Mitch Keller: +$20.8 million
      • RP David Bednar: +$19.3 million
      • OF Jack Suwinski: +$16.9 million
      • IF Jared Triolo: +$16.5 million

      Jared Triolo quietly put together a terrific rookie season amid a wave of call-ups by the Pittsburgh Pirates, hitting .298/.388/.398 for a 116 OPS+ in 209 plate appearances while seeing time at first base, second base and third base. The 25-year-old was a second-round pick in 2019 out of the University of Houston.

      5 Worst Values

      • OF Henry Davis: -$11.6 million
      • C Austin Hedges: -$11.4 million
      • RP Colin Selby: -$8.2 million
      • SP Quinn Priester: -$7.4 million
      • IF Liover Peguero: -$5.1 million

      The Pirates drafted Henry Davis with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft as a catcher, but he played almost exclusively in the outfield in his first taste of the big leagues. Terrible defensive metrics (-9 DRS, -31.2 UZR/150) dragged down his overall value, but he still has the potential to be a long-term piece.

    18. San Diego Padres

    14 of 31

      Ha-Seong Kim
      Ha-Seong Kim

      Total Net Value: +$99.1 million

      5 Best Values

      • IF Ha-Seong Kim: +$39.4 million
      • OF Fernando Tatis Jr.: +$37.7 million
      • SP Blake Snell: +$31.4 million
      • OF Juan Soto: +$21.0 million
      • C Gary Sánchez: +$18.6 million

      Ha-Seong Kim has steadily improved over the first three seasons of his four-year, $28 million deal, and he logged his second straight 5-WAR season in 2023 while hitting .260/.351/.398 with 40 extra-base hits, 38 steals and Gold Glove defense.

      5 Worst Values

      • SP Yu Darvish: -$19.4 million
      • RP Tim Hill: -$11.5 million
      • SP Rich Hill: -$11.4 million
      • RP Robert Suarez: -$10.0 million
      • RP Drew Pomeranz: -$10.0 million

      Rich Hill made only 10 appearances with the San Diego Padres while playing out a one-year, $8 million deal he originally signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but his 8.23 ERA and 1.72 WHIP was enough to make him one of the team's least valuable players.

    17. Boston Red Sox

    15 of 31

      Brayan Bello
      Brayan Bello

      Total Net Value: +$104.5 million

      5 Best Values

      • SP Brayan Bello: +$24.1 million
      • RP Chris Martin: +$19.6 million
      • SP Kutter Crawford: +$19.3 million
      • OF Jarren Duran: +$17.0 million
      • 1B Triston Casas: +$16.9 million

      Veteran reliever Chris Martin had one of the best under-the-radar seasons of any player in 2023, posting a 1.05 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 23 holds in 55 appearances for a 3.2-WAR season. The 37-year-old will return for the second season of a two-year, $17.5 million deal in 2024.

      5 Worst Values

      • SP Corey Kluber: -$16.4 million
      • IF/OF Enrique Hernández: -$13.7 million
      • SS Trevor Story: -$13.6 million
      • RP Kenley Jansen: -$10.4 million
      • RP Richard Bleier: -$5.1 million

      The five players above are the only five players with a net value of minus-$5 million or worse, so despite their disappointing overall season, the Red Sox did not have many bad contracts on the books. Chris Sale (-$3.9 million) did not have a positive net value, but his 102.2 innings were his most since 2019 while playing on a $17.5 million salary.

    16. Chicago Cubs

    16 of 31

      Nico Hoerner
      Nico Hoerner

      Total Net Value: +$113.6 million

      5 Best Values

      • 2B Nico Hoerner: +$37.5 million
      • SP Justin Steele: +$29.7 million
      • SS Dansby Swanson: +$24.4 million
      • 1B/OF Cody Bellinger: +$23.2 million
      • OF Mike Tauchman: +$17.9 million

      The Cubs' double-play combination was one of the most valuable in baseball, with Nico Hoerner continuing his emergence as a cornerstone piece of the roster and Dansby Swanson winning his second straight NL Gold Glove in a 22-homer, 80-RBI debut with the North Siders. Outfielder Mike Tauchman was a 2.4-WAR player over 108 games playing on a minor league deal.

      5 Worst Values

      • 1B Trey Mancini: -$18.2 million
      • SP Jameson Taillon: -$14.8 million
      • SP Marcus Stroman: -$12.2 million
      • SP Drew Smyly: -$10.0 million
      • C Tucker Barnhart: -$6.5 million

      Between Trey Mancini, Eric Hosmer (-$4.2 million), Edwin Rios (-$3.4 million) and Matt Mervis (-$3.4 million), the Cubs had a tough time finding consistent production at first base before making Cody Bellinger the primary guy at the position. Who will man the position in 2024?

    15. Philadelphia Phillies

    17 of 31

      Bryson Stott
      Bryson Stott

      Total Net Value: +$119.4 million

      5 Best Values

      • 2B Bryson Stott: +$34.5 million
      • OF Brandon Marsh: +$26.5 million
      • OF Johan Rojas: +$18.9 million
      • SP Cristopher Sánchez: +$16.3 million
      • SP Ranger Suárez: +$16.3 million

      Strong numbers at the plate (164 PA, 111 OPS+, .302/.342/.430, 13 XBH) and elite defensive metrics (15 DRS, 12.1 UZR/150) give Johan Rojas a ton of upside. The 23-year-old made his debut in July and he could be the long-term answer to what has been a revolving door in center field.

      5 Worst Values

      • OF Kyle Schwarber: -$14.4 million
      • 1B Rhys Hoskins: -$12.0 million
      • IF Josh Harrison: -$8.4 million
      • IF Scott Kingery: -$8.3 million
      • OF Nick Castellanos: -$7.2 million

      They might have registered as a negative net value, but sluggers Kyle Schwarber (122 OPS+, 47 HR, 104 RBI) and Nick Castellanos (112 OPS+, 29 HR, 106 RBI) were both still productive players offensively. With Rhys Hoskins departing in free agency and Bryce Harper poised to be the everyday first baseman, one of them can fill the DH role on a regular basis.

    14. Los Angeles Dodgers

    18 of 31

      Mookie Betts
      Mookie Betts

      Total Net Value: +$120.6 million

      5 Best Values

      • IF/OF Mookie Betts: +$42.2 million
      • C Will Smith: +$27.6 million
      • 1B Freddie Freeman: +$25.8 million
      • OF James Outman: +$25.7 million
      • RP Brusdar Graterol: +$18.8 million

      It speaks to just how productive they both were that Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman earned a combined $52 million in 2023 and were still among the best values on the Los Angeles Dodgers roster. Betts will see his salary climb from $25.4 million to $30.4 million in 2024.

      5 Worst Values

      • SP Noah Syndergaard: -$18.2 million
      • C Austin Barnes: -$13.1 million
      • SP Gavin Stone: -$8.9 million
      • SP Julio Urías: -$8.7 million
      • SP Walker Buehler: -$8.0 million

      The Dodgers ranked sixth in the majors with a $240.3 million payroll, yet they only had two players with a net value worse than minus-$10 million. They managed to flip Noah Syndergaard for middle infield help when he was sent to Cleveland for fellow free-agent-to-be Amed Rosario at the deadline.

    13. Houston Astros

    19 of 31

      Kyle Tucker
      Kyle Tucker

      Total Net Value: +$144.9 million

      5 Best Values

      • OF Kyle Tucker: +$38.2 million
      • SS Jeremy Peña: +$29.6 million
      • DH Yordan Alvarez: +$28.2 million
      • OF Chas McCormick: +$28.0 million
      • C Yainer Diaz: +$24.9 million

      For all the high-profile talent on the roster, Chas McCormick, Yainer Diaz and Mauricio Dubón (+$20.2 million) were three of the most valuable players for the Houston Astros in 2023. The front office has done a great job developing mid-level prospects into impact contributors over the years, and with a farm system lacking in top-tier talent, that will need to continue.

      5 Worst Values

      • 1B José Abreu: -$20.3 million
      • SP Lance McCullers Jr.: -$16.0 million
      • RP Rafael Montero: -$15.1 million
      • RP Ryan Pressly: -$13.5 million
      • OF Michael Brantley: -$11.2 million

      Despite finishing with negative net values, Ryan Pressly (65 G, 31/37 SV, 3.58 ERA, 10.2 K/9) and Rafael Montero (68 G, 10 HLD, 5.08 ERA, 10.6 K/9) were still key pieces of the Houston bullpen. There were eight players on the Houston roster who earned at least $10 million, and five of them are listed above.

    12. Cincinnati Reds

    20 of 31

      TJ Friedl
      TJ Friedl

      Total Net Value: +$146.2 million

      5 Best Values

      • OF TJ Friedl: +$29.7 million
      • SS Matt McLain: +$29.1 million
      • IF/OF Spencer Steer: +$23.3 million
      • SP Andrew Abbott: +$21.1 million
      • SP Graham Ashcraft: +$18.5 million

      Rookies Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, Andrew Abbott, Brandon Williamson (+$12.3 million), Noelvi Marte (+$7.0 million), Elly De La Cruz (+$5.9 million), Daniel Duarte (+$4.5 million) and Christian Encarnacion-Strand (+$3.7 million) gave the Reds an impressive of contributions from players making the league minimum.

      5 Worst Values

      • 1B Joey Votto: -$25.8 million
      • 1B/OF Wil Myers; -$12.3 million
      • SP Luke Weaver: -$8.4 million
      • SP Luis Cessa: -$8.3 million
      • OF Hunter Renfroe: -$6.8 million

      The Joey Votto era has seemingly come to an end for the Cincinnati Reds after he played out the final season of his 10-year, $225 million contract in 2023. The 40-year-old had his $20 million club option for 2024 declined in favor of a $7 million buyout, and he had minus-0.1 WAR in 65 games this year.

    11. Toronto Blue Jays

    21 of 31

      Bo Bichette
      Bo Bichette

      Total Net Value: +$148.9 million

      5 Best Values

      • SS Bo Bichette: +$35.3 million
      • OF Daulton Varsho: +$28.2 million
      • 3B Matt Chapman: +$22.7 million
      • OF Kevin Kiermaier: +$22.2 million
      • RP Tim Mayza: +$14.7 million

      The Blue Jays had one of baseball's best bullpens behind Tim Mayza, Jordan Romano (+$12.3 million), Erik Swanson (+$10 million), Bowden Francis (+$6.9 million) and trade-deadline pickup Jordan Hicks (+$3.4 million). They also got terrific contributions from offseason additions Daulton Varsho, Kevin Kiermaier and Brandon Belt (+$6.7 million).

      5 Worst Values

      • SP Hyun Jin Ryu: -$16.8 million
      • SP Alek Manoah: -$9.2 million
      • RP Adam Cimber: -$8.8 million
      • SS Paul DeJong: -$7.9 million
      • OF George Springer: -$7.4 million

      Left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu had a 3.46 ERA in 11 starts after finally returning from Tommy John surgery, while outfielder George Springer had a 102 OPS+ with 25 doubles, 21 home runs, 72 RBI and 20 steals in 154 games, so while they didn't quite live up to their contracts, they were both still solid contributors.

    10. Cleveland Guardians

    22 of 31

      Andrés Giménez
      Andrés Giménez

      Total Net Value: +$151.4 million

      5 Best Values

      • 2B Andrés Giménez: +$40.8 million
      • SP Tanner Bibee: +$28.2 million
      • OF Steven Kwan: +$28.1 million
      • 3B José Ramírez: +$26.8 million
      • SP Aaron Civale: +$19.9 million

      Rookie starting pitchers Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams (+$14 million) and Logan Allen (+$11.5 million) all made a huge impact for the Guardians. That allowed them to trade Aaron Civale at the deadline, and the expectation is that Shane Bieber (+$4.4 million) will be on the move via trade this winter.

      5 Worst Values

      • OF Oscar Gonzalez: -$11.5 million
      • 1B Josh Bell: -$11.1 million
      • C Mike Zunino: -$10.0 million
      • C Cam Gallagher: -$9.3 million
      • SP Zach Plesac: -$7.8 million

      After a strong rookie season, outfielder Oscar Gonzalez hit just .214/.239/.312 for a 53 OPS+ in 180 plate appearances while spending much of the season demoted to the minors. Josh Bell, Mike Zunino and Zach Plesac are no longer part of the organization, while Cam Gallagher is a non-tender candidate.

    9. Miami Marlins

    23 of 31

      Luis Arraez
      Luis Arraez

      Total Net Value: +$158.0 million

      5 Best Values

      • 2B Luis Arraez: +$33.1 million
      • SP Braxton Garrett: +$29.7 million
      • SP Jesús Luzardo: +$29.6 million
      • RP Tanner Scott: +$26.0 million
      • SP Sandy Alcantara: +$20.9 million

      Left-hander Tanner Scott was one of the breakout relievers of the 2023 season, posting a 2.31 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 12.0 K/9 with 12 saves and 24 holds in 74 appearances. The 29-year-old has one year of club control remaining and could be in for a huge payday if he can show more of the same in 2024.

      5 Worst Values

      • 3B Jean Segura: -$19.6 million
      • OF Avisaíl García: -$16.8 million
      • SP Johnny Cueto: -$7.6 million
      • IF Joey Wendle: -$7.6 million
      • C Jacob Stallings: -$7.4 million

      The Marlins front office did a great job turning an underperforming Jean Segura into slugger Josh Bell at the trade deadline, and he posted a 119 OPS+ with 11 home runs and 26 RBI in 53 games the rest of the way. Outfielder Avisaíl García has a 61 OPS+ in 498 plate appearances during the first two seasons of his four-year, $53 million contract.

    8. Arizona Diamondbacks

    24 of 31

      Corbin Carroll
      Corbin Carroll

      Total Net Value: +159.9 million

      5 Best Values

      • OF Corbin Carroll: +$41.6 million
      • C Gabriel Moreno: +$33.7 million
      • RHP Zac Gallen: +$29.6 million
      • 2B Ketel Marte: +$27.6 million
      • 1B Christian Walker: +$23.9 million

      The emergence of Corbin Carroll, Gabriel Moreno and Geraldo Perdomo (+$16.9 million) helped the D-backs make a surprise run to the World Series, while the one-two punch of Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly (+$22.7 million) atop the pitching staff was once again among the best in baseball.

      5 Worst Values

      • SP Madison Bumgarner: -$23.6 million
      • SP Zach Davies: -$16.7 million
      • SS Nick Ahmed: -$11.4 million
      • IF Jace Peterson: -$7.1 million
      • OF Pavin Smith: -$6.5 million

      Veteran Madison Bumgarner was the highest-paid player on the D-backs roster with an $18 million salary, and he was released by the team on April 26 after struggling to a 10.26 ERA in four starts to begin the year. Zach Davies and Nick Ahmed were also cut loose before the team's playoff run.

    7. Milwaukee Brewers

    25 of 31

      William Contreras
      William Contreras

      Total Net Value: +$165.4 million

      5 Best Values

      • C William Contreras: +$28.9 million
      • SP Corbin Burnes: +$18.8 million
      • RP Devin Williams: +$17.5 million
      • SP Wade Miley: +$16.0 million
      • SS Willy Adames: +$15.3 million

      After ranking among the most overpaid players in baseball the last few seasons, Christian Yelich (+$6.8 million) finished with a positive net value on the strength of a 3.6-WAR season over 144 games. Pitchers Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta (+$12.3 million) and Brandon Woodruff (+$8.4 million) were again the team's biggest strength.

      5 Worst Values

      • DH Jesse Winker: -$13.9 million
      • SP Eric Lauer: -$13.1 million
      • 1B Rowdy Tellez: -$9.8 million
      • RP Matt Bush: -$8.3 million
      • OF Raimel Tapia: -$6.6 million

      Two years after starting the All-Star Game, Jesse Winker hit .199 with a 60 OPS+ in 197 plate appearances in a contract year, and he might have to settle for a minor league deal. Shedding his $8.3 million salary will give the budget-conscious franchise more flexibility this offseason.

    6. Texas Rangers

    26 of 31

      Marcus Semien
      Marcus Semien

      Total Net Value: +$169.9 million

      5 Best Values

      • 2B Marcus Semien: +$33.2 million
      • OF Adolis García: +$32.9 million
      • SP/RP Dane Dunning: +$23.3 million
      • C Jonah Heim: +$22.5 million
      • OF Leody Taveras: +$20.1 million

      The Texas Rangers have spent aggressively in free agency, including spending $500 million to sign Marcus Semien and Corey Seager (+$19.7 million) who were both terrific values despite their hefty salaries. Jordan Montgomery (+$13.4 million) and Evan Carter (+$12.7 million) both made a major impact as second-half additions to the roster.

      5 Worst Values

      • SP Jacob deGrom: -$22.8 million
      • SP/RP Martín Pérez: -$13.3 million
      • SP Max Scherzer: -$6.7 million
      • C Sandy León: -$5.1 million
      • IF/OF Brad Miller: -$4.8 million

      The Rangers spent a combined $49.7 million to sign Jacob deGrom and bring back Martín Pérez on a qualifying offer, yet they were still able to put together a title team without either of those pitchers making an impact.

    5. Seattle Mariners

    27 of 31

      Julio Rodríguez
      Julio Rodríguez

      Total Net Value: +$206.3 million

      5 Best Values

      • OF Julio Rodríguez: +$36.5 million
      • SP George Kirby: +$30.4 million
      • SS J.P. Crawford: +$29.8 million
      • C Cal Raleigh: +$24.8 million
      • SP Logan Gilbert: +$23.2 million

      The starting rotation of Luis Castillo (+$15 million), Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller (+$9 million) and Bryan Woo (+$4.3 million) provided a combined $81.9 million in positive net value. That area of strength could be used to help them acquire some offensive help this offseason.

      5 Worst Values

      • SP Robbie Ray: -$22.6 million
      • 2B Kolten Wong: -$18.7 million
      • SP Chris Flexen: -$11.3 million
      • SP Marco Gonzalez: -$10.0 million
      • OF AJ Pollock: -$8.7 million

      In the second season of a five-year, $115 million contract, left-hander Robbie Ray made just one start before he was lost for the season to Tommy John surgery. The 32-year-old could be a huge in-house addition once he returns to the mound, which would make it even easier to trade one of the club's controllable young arms.

    4. Minnesota Twins

    28 of 31

      Sonny Gray
      Sonny Gray

      Total Net Value: +$219.1 million

      5 Best Values

      • SP Sonny Gray: +$29.1 million
      • C Ryan Jeffers: +$25.7 million
      • SP Bailey Ober: +$23.5 million
      • SP Pablo López: +$21.0 million
      • IF Edouard Julien: +$20.3 million

      The emergence of Edouard Julien, Royce Lewis (+$18.5 million) and Matt Wallner (+$17.2 million) transformed the Minnesota Twins offense, and that could open the door to them trading Jorge Polanco or Max Kepler this offseason. Veteran starter Sonny Gray made good on a $13.3 million salary in a contract year.

      5 Worst Values

      • SS Carlos Correa: -$22.1 million
      • C Christian Vázquez: -$12.4 million
      • DH Byron Buxton: -$8.7 million
      • 1B/OF Joey Gallo: -$7.0 million
      • RP Jovani Moran: -$3.7 million

      The Twins signed Carlos Correa (six years, $200 million), Christian Vázquez (three years, $30 million) and Joey Gallo (one year, $11 million) during the offseason, and they were three of the team's worst values in their first season with the team. Byron Buxton was used exclusively as a designated hitter in 2023 to try to keep him healthy, and he still played only 85 games.

    3. Atlanta Braves

    29 of 31

      Ronald Acuña Jr.
      Ronald Acuña Jr.

      Total Net Value: +237.0 million

      5 Best Values

      • OF Ronald Acuña Jr.: +$47.8 million
      • 1B Matt Olson: +$38.2 million
      • 3B Austin Riley: +$32.2 million
      • 2B Ozzie Albies: +$30.6 million
      • C Sean Murphy: +$27.2 million

      While most teams have multiple pre-arbitration players making roughly the league minimum among their best values, the Braves' top five is made up entirely of players signed to long-term contracts. Spencer Strider (+$26.2 million) and Michael Harris II (+$22.2 million) are also locked up on multiyear extensions.

      5 Worst Values

      • RP Collin McHugh: -$8.2 million
      • SP Yonny Chirinos: -$6.9 million
      • C Travis d'Arnaud: -$6.4 million
      • RP Raisel Iglesias: -$6.4 million
      • SP Michael Soroka: -$6.0 million

      Even as the worst value on the Atlanta roster, Collin McHugh still posted a 4.30 ERA with seven holds in 41 appearances, and with his club option declined he is no longer part of the roster going forward. The worst value overall ended up being the $10 million in dead money they owed Jake Odorizzi.

    2. Baltimore Orioles

    30 of 31

      Gunnar Henderson
      Gunnar Henderson

      Total Net Value: +$265.8 million

      5 Best Values

      • IF Gunnar Henderson: +$49.7 million
      • SP Kyle Bradish: +$38.5 million
      • C Adley Rutschman: +$33.7 million
      • RP Félix Bautista: +$23.3 million
      • RP Yennier Cano: +$19.3 million

      Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson are two of the best young players in baseball and have given the Orioles a pair of homegrown franchise building blocks, while the starting outfield of Cedric Mullins (+$18.3 million), Austin Hays (+$17.6 million) and Anthony Santander (+$16.6 million) also provided significant value.

      5 Worst Values

      • RP Keegan Akin: -$7.1 million
      • SP Jack Flaherty: -$6.6 million
      • OF Colton Cowser: -$6.6 million
      • RP Mychal Givens: -$6.2 million
      • RP Austin Voth: -$5.1 million

      Between the dead money on his contract and deferred payments, the Orioles paid retired slugger Chris Davis a whopping $14.8 million in 2023. They also owed deferred money to Alex Cobb ($4.5 million), Darren O'Day ($1 million) and Bobby Bonilla ($500,000). Those sunk costs were far worse than any active contract on the books.

    1. Tampa Bay Rays

    31 of 31

      Yandy Díaz
      Yandy Díaz

      Total Net Value: +$344.5 million

      5 Best Values

      • SS Wander Franco: +$41.5 million
      • 1B Yandy Díaz: +$35.6 million
      • 3B Isaac Paredes: +$32.9 million
      • OF Josh Lowe: +$28.9 million
      • OF Randy Arozarena: +$23.9 million

      It's a bit of a surprise to see five position players among the best values on the Tampa Bay roster given the organization's reputation for quality pitching. The financial splurge on Zach Eflin (+$17 million) paid major dividends in the starting rotation, especially with several notable starters missing time.

      5 Worst Values

      • RP Jalen Beeks: -$7.0 million
      • RP Erasmo Ramírez: -$5.8 million
      • RP Ryan Thompson: -$5.0 million
      • RP Calvin Faucher: -$4.3 million
      • SP Taj Bradley: -$3.6 million

      The five worst values on the Tampa Bay roster only earned a combined $3.4 million during the 2024 season. The only "bad" contract on the books was outfielder Manuel Margot (-$2.2 million) playing on a $7 million salary, and he is owed $10 million in the final year of his contract in 2024.

