Report Card for Every NHL Team After Season's First Month

1 of 4

Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

Boston Bruins: A+

There was every reason to believe that the Bruins would take a step backward this season, from the retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, to possible regression from the goalie duo of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. All they have done through the first month of the season is post the league's best points percentage (entering play Thursday) and once again be one of the toughest teams in the league to score against. The goaltending still seems like it is in line for a percentage-based regression, but this team does not slow down.

Buffalo Sabres: C-

After missing the playoffs by just a single point last year and boasting one of the most exciting young rosters in the league, the Sabres entered the season with real expectations this season. For the first time in more than a decade, the playoffs not only seemed like a realistic goal, but also an expectation. So far...it has not been a great start. There are still goalie questions, defensive issues and the offense has not been quite as good.

Detroit Red Wings: C+

The top-line forwards are playing excellent hockey, especially offseason addition Alex DeBrincat. But they really need more from their goaltending, especially starter Ville Husso, who carries an .890 save percentage. If the Red Wings do not get closer to a playoff spot this season or take a major step forward, it will be way past time to start questioning general manager Steve Yzerman.

Florida Panthers: B-

The Panthers' 2022-23 season was one of the wildest in hockey. They badly disappointed during the regular season, needed a ton of luck just to sneak into the playoffs, and then went on an improbable run to the Stanley Cup Final as the No. 8 seed. The reality is they are probably closer to the regular-season version of what we saw than the playoff version. It is a good, but not great start.

Montreal Canadiens: C

Martin St. Louis seems like he has a chance to be a really good NHL coach for a long time. He just needs the players around him to make it all come together. There is some serious young talent here, but it is going to take time to build up the depth and complementary pieces around it.

Ottawa Senators: D

The Senators have spent a lot of money to keep their young core together and locked in place long-term. The top half of the lineup looks like a playoff team. But there are still some big depth and goalie questions here that need to be answered, and based on the early returns, those answers are not what the Senators want.

Tampa Bay Lightning: B+

Preseason expectations might have been lower for the Lightning than at any point over the past decade. It is an older roster, while starting goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy remains sidelined for a significant portion of the season. But they keep winning. Probably not wise to bet against a team that still has Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos leading its offense.

Toronto Maple Leafs: D