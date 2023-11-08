Jake Paul vs. Andre August Boxing Fight Announced for December 15 in Orlando

Jake Paul vs. Andre August Boxing Fight Announced for December 15 in OrlandoNovember 8, 2023
Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
For the second time in his career, Jake Paul is set to go head-to-head against a professional boxer.
Paul announced plans to fight professional Andre August in December on Wednesday:
August is 10-1 in his professional career and may represent Paul's greatest challenge in a boxing ring yet.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.