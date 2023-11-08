X

    Jake Paul vs. Andre August Boxing Fight Announced for December 15 in Orlando

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 8, 2023

    DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 5: (L-R) Jake Paul punches Nate Diaz in their 8-round main-event Cruiserweight bout at Paul vs Diaz at American Airlines Center on August 5, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    For the second time in his career, Jake Paul is set to go head-to-head against a professional boxer.

    Paul announced plans to fight professional Andre August in December on Wednesday:

    Jake Paul @jakepaul

    Ask and I shall deliver. August has more KO's than me, more wins than me, more experience than me, but I like to gamble. The path to world champ starts here. Just straight up boxing. <a href="https://t.co/5AoXxPmAPj">pic.twitter.com/5AoXxPmAPj</a>

    August is 10-1 in his professional career and may represent Paul's greatest challenge in a boxing ring yet.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.