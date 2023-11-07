Giants' Xavier McKinney on 'Same Page' with DC Wink Martindale After Recent Criticism

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney told reporters that he and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale are on the same page after his recent critical remarks following Big Blue's 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic relayed McKinney's comments.

New York played lights-out defense for three weeks leading up to the Raiders game, allowing just 34 total points to the Buffalo Bills, Washington Commanders and New York Jets. But the bottom fell out Sunday in what's been a disastrous season for the 2-7 Giants, who allowed three touchdown drives of 60 or more yards in the first half against Las Vegas.

Afterward, McKinney, who was elected one of the Giants' captains in the preseason, implied that there was some sort of disconnect or issue between players and coaches.

"Honestly, it sucks," McKinney said, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

"But, I don't know, man. I don't really have many words. I think that from a leadership standpoint, I don't think they've done a great job of letting the leaders lead, and listening to the leaders and the captains. But obviously it sucks losing."

He also added these remarks later in the conversation.

"It was little things," McKinney said. "It was one of those things where you have some of your leaders, captains from a defensive standpoint, trying to switch things up. And just not really being heard.

"I don't know. There are other things too that we could've done. Like I said, the execution stuff could've been better. But when you got guys out there that are playing and seeing different things and are being vocal and communicating that with the coaches and whoever and are not being heard, it's hard to go out there and be able to make plays and do things of that nature."

The Giants' 2023 campaign has been disastrous to say the least, especially with quarterback Daniel Jones suffering a season-ending torn ACL on Sunday after missing three weeks with a neck injury. Naturally, frustrations can boil over into public comments, and that's what appeared to have occurred here.