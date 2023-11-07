T-Wolves' Rudy Gobert Says Offseason Darkness Retreat Was 'Incredible Experience'

David Berding/Getty Images

It turns out Aaron Rodgers isn't the only athlete who spent his offseason doing a darkness retreat.

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert did his own retreat over the summer, saying the experience helped him immensely as he prepared for his second season in Minnesota.

"It was an incredible experience. It was three nights and two-and-a-half days, so about 64 hours, full darkness. No phone, no TV, no music," Gobert told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Gobert said the room, which is furnished with a bed, sink and other amenities, did not allow him to use electronics and forced him to think and meditate. The only concept of time Gobert had was when he was brought meals, with one coming around 7 a.m. and the other around 6 p.m.

Darkness retreats have an origin in Buddhism and are designed to give people time for deep reflection and meditation.

Rodgers credited his darkness retreat with allowing him to reach the decision to play the 2023 season and request a trade from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets.